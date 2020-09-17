Company announcement no 06 2020/21
Allerød, 17 September 2020
Management´s buy of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, management and their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Taudorf Lorensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Matas A/S
|b)
|LEI Code
|2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Buy
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) DKK
143,600
|Volume(s)
2,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 September 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information
Anders T. Skole-Sørensen
CFO
Tel.: +45 48 16 55 55
