Company announcement no 06 2020/21
Allerød, 17 September 2020


Management´s buy of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, management and their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Taudorf Lorensen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameMatas A/S
b)LEI Code2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
4.Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b)Nature of the transactionBuy
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) DKK
143,600		Volume(s)
2,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)
 
e)Date of the transaction17 September 2020
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen


For further information

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen
CFO
Tel.: +45 48 16 55 55

