Company announcement no 06 2020/21

Allerød, 17 September 2020





Management´s buy of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, management and their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Taudorf Lorensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Matas A/S b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872 4. Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares of Matas A/S

DK0060497295 b) Nature of the transaction Buy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) DKK

143,600 Volume(s)

2,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price (DKK) e) Date of the transaction 17 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





For further information

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen

CFO

Tel.: +45 48 16 55 55

