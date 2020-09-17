Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Cardiology: Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, global sales of transdermal patch products targeting the conditions covered by this analysis totaled nearly $4.9bn, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period, reaching $5.5bn in 2024.



The neurological disorder patches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a 3.7% CAGR over the forecast period as a result of the large market size and large potentially targetable patient caseload, while the pain management patches market is expected to experience the most dollar sales growth through 2024. Market drivers include the increasing prevalence of CVD and other associated disorders as the population ages, and improved patient compliance with patch-based pharmacology compared to oral medication. Limiters include declines in mature market segments, and strong competition from oral pharmaceuticals and generic equivalents.



The report provides the following useful information:

Epidemiology of PVD

Key statistics on selected PVD in major regions in the world

Medical device product portfolio overviews, by manufacturer

Insight into developing and potentially disruptive technologies

In-depth market and competitive analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Peripheral Vascular Disease Overview

1.1 Critical limb ischemia

1.2 Deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism

1.3 Diagnosis and treatment

1.4 Bibliography



2. Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Products

2.1 Angioplasty catheters

2.1.1 Balloon angioplasty products

2.1.2 Drug-coated balloon catheter products

2.1.3 Cutting and scoring balloon catheter products

2.2 Vascular stents

2.2.1 Bare-metal stents

2.2.2 Drug-eluting stents

2.2.3 Bioabsorbable stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds

2.3 Atherectomy catheters

2.4 Thromboembolectomy catheters

2.5 Chronic total occlusion therapy devices

2.6 Bibliography



3. Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Devices Market

3.1 Global market insights

3.1.1 Market value

3.1.2 Technology trends

3.1.3 Market drivers and limiters

3.1.4 PVD therapeutic devices overview

3.1.5 Market leaders

3.1.6 Competitive strategies

3.1.7 Emerging competition

3.2 Global competitors

3.2.1 Angioplasty catheters

3.2.2 Vascular stents

3.2.3 Atherectomy catheters

3.2.4 Thrombectomy catheters

3.2.5 CTO crossing devices

3.3 Market forecast

3.3.1 Market forecast: US

3.3.2 Market forecast: Five major European markets

3.3.3 Market forecast: Japan

3.3.4 Market forecast: Rest of the world

3.4 Bibliography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iw94ho

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900