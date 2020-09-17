Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.



This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).



The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Scope



This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity country level



Total Spend on Gifts

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Spend by Product Categories

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market).

Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Louis Delhaize SA

Darty Plc

Oxylane Group

Groupe Fnac

Amazon.com Inc

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Galeries Lafayette Group

Boulanger SA

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Otto Group

Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Hudson's Bay Co

Mller Ltd & Co KG

Coop Italia scarl

CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

Esselunga SpA

Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

Auchan Group SA

Gruppo Eurospin

Carrefour SA

Crai Secom SpA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Coin SpA, Gruppo

Euronics International Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Expert International GmbH

Finiper SpA

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Auchan Group SA

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

Sportmaster Group

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Ulmart ZAO

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Tesco Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

Amazon.com Inc

Matalan Ltd

New Look Group Plc

Arcadia Group Ltd

John Lewis Partnership Plc

Marks & Spencer Plc

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Co-operative Group Ltd, The

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Home Retail Group

C&J Clark International Ltd

Edinburgh Woollen Mill

