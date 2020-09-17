Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).

The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity country level

Total Spend on Gifts

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)
  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

  • Retail Consumer
  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

  • By Retail Consumer
  • By Retail Purchase Occasion
  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days
  • Milestone Celebration
  • Self-Use
  • Other
  • By Corporate Consumer
  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion
  • Employee Incentive
  • Sales Incentive
  • Consumer Incentive
  • By Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour
  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

  • Gross Load Value
  • Transaction Value
  • Unused Value
  • Average Value Per Transaction
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value of Card Purchased
  • Number of Cards

Gift Spend by Product Categories

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health, Wellness & Beauty
  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
  • Books & Media Products
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Toys, Kids, and Babies
  • Jewelry
  • Sporting Goods
  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
  • Travel
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Specialty Stores
  • Health & Wellness
  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

  • Gift Card Online Sales
  • Gift Card Offline Sales
  • 1st Party Sales
  • 3rd Party Sales
  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market).

  • Carrefour SA
  • E Leclerc
  • ITM Enterprises SA
  • Auchan Group SA
  • Systme U Centrale Nationale Sa
  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
  • Louis Delhaize SA
  • Darty Plc
  • Oxylane Group
  • Groupe Fnac
  • Amazon.com Inc
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • Galeries Lafayette Group
  • Boulanger SA
  • Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
  • Aldi Group
  • Rewe Group
  • Amazon.com Inc
  • dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
  • Tengelmann Group, The
  • Dirk Rossmann KG
  • Globus Holding GmbH & Co
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Otto Group
  • Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg
  • Intersport International Corp (IIC)
  • Hudson's Bay Co
  • Mller Ltd & Co KG
  • Coop Italia scarl
  • CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
  • Esselunga SpA
  • Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
  • Auchan Group SA
  • Gruppo Eurospin
  • Carrefour SA
  • Crai Secom SpA
  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
  • Coin SpA, Gruppo
  • Euronics International Ltd
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • Expert International GmbH
  • Finiper SpA
  • Magnit OAO
  • X5 Retail Group NV
  • Auchan Group SA
  • Dixy Group OAO
  • Lenta OOO
  • M Video OAO
  • DNS Group
  • Sportmaster Group
  • Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA
  • Ulmart ZAO
  • Globus Holding GmbH & Co
  • Tesco Plc
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • Next Plc
  • J Sainsbury Plc
  • Wal-Mart Stores Inc
  • TJX Cos Inc, The
  • Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
  • Amazon.com Inc
  • Matalan Ltd
  • New Look Group Plc
  • Arcadia Group Ltd
  • John Lewis Partnership Plc
  • Marks & Spencer Plc
  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Co-operative Group Ltd, The
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
  • Home Retail Group
  • C&J Clark International Ltd
  • Edinburgh Woollen Mill

