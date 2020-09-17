Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.
This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Scope
This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity country level
Total Spend on Gifts
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
Digital Gift Card Market Size
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
Gift Spend by Product Categories
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market).
