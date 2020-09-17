Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Media and Entertainment Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of COVID-19 was especially strong in the world of media and entertainment. The world underwent a rapid transformation, with pandemic-influenced restrictions impacting how consumers across the globe take part in recreational activities. With increased pressure on media and arts industries to provide entertainment for people limited by social distancing measures, innovative approaches were rapidly developed to offer new choices to consumers that can be enjoyed from the safety of their homes. These innovative solutions will continue to impact consumers across the globe as we learn how to navigate new forms of safe entertainment.
This report breaks down the latest trends in media and entertainment, offering insight into the changes this space is facing today. Uncover new innovative approaches to entertainment and media that increasingly focus on evolving technologies and virtual alternatives to traditional forms of entertainment, and uncover the shifts to consumer motivations and desires that are continuing to rapidly evolve.
1 Report Summary - Modern Media & Entertainment Trend Report
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
3. Specific Examples
4. Appendix
Special Features & Definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py12ra
