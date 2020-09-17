Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Harborside, Inc. ("Harborside" or "the Company") (OTC: HSDEF) investors that acquired securities between July 2, 2019 and August 12, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Material weaknesses and insufficient controls were undisclosed by Harborside; (2) Financial statements previously issued by Harborside were unreliable and false; (3) Financial statements earlier reported by Harborside would need restatement; (4) Harborside's Canadian stock trading would be suspended as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays; (5) Harborside downplayed the negative impacts of delays and errors regarding its financial statements; and (6) as a result, public statements made by Harborside were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times. When the true details were made known to the market, this lawsuit claims that damages were suffered by investors.

