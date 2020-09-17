Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: SBBP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation concerns whether Strongbridge and certain of its directors and/or officers have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A press release was issued by Strongbridge on September 8th, 2020, entitled "Strongbridge Biopharma's Recorlev successful in Cushing's syndrome study." While this press release reported "positive results from [Strongbridge's] 44-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, LOGIC, evaluating Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, treatment-emergent adverse events," that included "nausea (29%), hypokalemia (28%), headache (21%), hypertension (19%) and diarrhea (15%)," were also disclosed in this press release.

Strongbridge's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 20.11%, on this news, to close at $2.82 per share on September 8, 2020.

