Hamilton, Bermuda, September 17, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first half of the 2020 financial year ended June 30, 2020.
“Over the past few months we reached major milestones with our intranasal betahistine program, reporting positive safety and tolerability data as well as significant efficacy signals in two clinical trials,” stated Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “The demonstration of a dose-dependent improvement in various vertigo measures provides further evidence for the therapeutic potential of AM-125 as a vestibular stimulant. Further, the reduction in antipsychotic-induced weight gain in our AM-201 trial suggests the potential of the drug in other therapeutic indications. In addition, we are now leveraging our experience with intranasal delivery into the development of a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens. We are very excited about this new program given the large number of people affected by allergic rhinitis and the strong need for personal protection against airborne pathogens, highlighted by the current Covid-19 pandemic.”
Development Program Updates
AM-125 for Treating Acute Vertigo
AM-201 for Preventing Antipsychotic-Induced Weight Gain
AM-301 for Protecting Against Airborne Pathogens and Allergens
Corporate Developments
First Half 2020 Financial Results
The Company expects its total cash needs in 2020, including project AM-301, to be in the range of CHF 7.0 to 8.5 million for expected total operating expenses of CHF 4.5 to 5.5 million and expected capitalized research and development expenses of CHF 2.5 to 3.0 million.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and CNS disorders. The Company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125, in Phase 2) and for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201, post Phase 1b). With AM-301, the Company is developing a nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Auris Medical’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions will agree with Auris Medical’s plans for the regulatory pathway for AM-301 and its other product candidates, whether the safety and efficacy of AM-301, and other regulatory requirements, can be established to the satisfaction of the FDA and other regulatory authorities, Auris Medical’s need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the ability to pursue strategic partnering and non-dilutive funding for its Phase 3 programs, the results of Auris Medical’s review of strategic options and the outcome of any action taken as a result of such review, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Auris Medical’s product candidates, the clinical utility of Auris Medical’s product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Auris Medical’s intellectual property position and Auris Medical’s financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Auris Medical’s capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Auris Medical’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Auris Medical's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Auris Medical or to persons acting on behalf of Auris Medical are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Auris Medical does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in CHF)
|SIX MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30
|2020
|2019
|Research and development
|(884,747)
|(1,304,291)
|General and administrative
|(1,535,960)
|(2,803,267)
|Operating loss
|(2,420,707)
|(4,107,558)
|Interest expense
|(3,152)
|(25,261)
|Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), net
|(30,022)
|(264,121)
|Revaluation gain / (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|4,353
|531,245
|Transaction costs
|(219,615)
|-
|Loss before tax
|(2,669,143)
|(3,865,695)
|Income tax gain/(loss)
|10,642
|261,394
|Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
|(2,658,501)
|(3,604,301)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Items that will never be reclassified to
profit or loss
|Remeasurement of defined benefit liability
|(78,010)
|(115,366)
|Items that are or may be reclassified to
profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences
|16,396
|6,666
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(61,614)
|(108,700)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable
to owners of the Company
|(2,720,115)
|(3,713,001)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.58)
|(1.66)
|Average weighted number of shares outstanding, adjusted for effect of reverse stock split
|4,585,054
|2,173,307
AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in CHF)
|JUNE 30,
2020
|DECEMBER 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment
|54,434
|66,672
|Intangible assets
|7,499,491
|6,765,613
|Other non-current financial receivables
|20,001
|20,001
|Total non-current assets
|7,573,926
|6,852,286
|Current assets
|Other receivables
|151,019
|335,299
|Prepayments
|198,843
|434,231
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|219,615
|Cash and cash equivalents
|39,939
|1,384,720
|Total current assets
|389,801
|2,373,865
|Total assets
|7,963,727
|9,226,151
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|50,591
|1,650,380
|Share premium
|159,786,160
|157,191,707
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(11,169)
|(27,565)
|Accumulated deficit
|(155,346,991)
|(152,778,389)
|Total shareholders (deficit)/equity attributable to owners of the Company
|4,478,591
|6,036,133
|Non-current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|4,353
|Loan
|50,000
|-
|Employee benefits
|876,776
|760,447
|Deferred tax liabilities
|136,507
|147,149
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,063,283
|911,949
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,256,352
|938,247
|Accrued expenses
|1,165,501
|1,339,822
|Total current liabilities
|2,421,853
|2,278,069
|Total liabilities
|3,485,136
|3,190,018
|Total equity and liabilities
|7,963,727
|9,226,151
1 Does not include capitalized costs related to expenses for the AM-125 program in accordance with IAS38.
