SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced its latest release for Microsoft Teams as companies across the globe mobilize to make a remote workforce more productive, inclusive, and engaged. The latest release helps organizations use in-the-moment feedback to improve employee experience, underscoring the importance of agility in collecting and acting on feedback for organizations looking to optimize a work landscape forever changed by the global pandemic.



In a recent study, SurveyMonkey and Microsoft found that 28% of people say that their engagement level at work has declined, and 25% report a hit to their productivity. In addition, 71% of respondents report a desire to continue working from home at least part-time post-pandemic.

Working remotely has further blended professional and personal lives. Surveying employees enables organizations to tailor work-life balance initiatives to individual needs and make bold or incremental adjustments to programs and policies to ensure work feels engaging and inclusive. As part of this release, SurveyMonkey added its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) survey templates to Microsoft Teams to help company leaders and HR understand the impact of racism on their workforce and whether or not they are fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion at their organization. Knowing the right questions to ask leads to better listening, and better listening leads to building better companies.

“Employees are far more digitally present. Our study shows that over 40% of workers are spending more time on video calls, emails, and instant messaging since the start of the pandemic,” said Samantha Bufton, senior vice president of product at SurveyMonkey. “We’ve shifted from adjusting to remote work to now planning for the future of work. Our vision for SurveyMonkey’s app for Microsoft Teams is to help organizations make remote work better by revolutionizing how leaders connect with their teams, while promoting their overall well-being.”

Compared to competitive offerings, SurveyMonkey provides a more native solution, new expert-tested survey templates, stronger analytics, and reporting capabilities. The latest updates to the app include:

New Templates: Users will now have access to the latest diversity, equity, and inclusion survey templates created by SurveyMonkey experts

Users will now have access to the latest created by SurveyMonkey experts Shared Analytics: Bring survey insights into one place regardless of where the survey was launched, building a shared understanding of data with your team

Bring survey insights into one place regardless of where the survey was launched, building a shared understanding of data with your team Private Surveys: Send surveys beyond your team channel to individual or group chats

Send surveys beyond your team channel to individual or group chats Expanded Surveys: Enable longer surveys with up to 20 questions for more comprehensive insights

Enable longer surveys with up to 20 questions for more comprehensive insights Enhanced Security: The app meets the latest Microsoft security standards. SurveyMonkey continues to invest in security across all of its integrations

“The new capabilities in the SurveyMonkey app integration will help companies get ahead and really think about the employee experience,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft.

The portfolio of SurveyMonkey enterprise integrations with Microsoft include Power BI, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365. SurveyMonkey has over 100 integrations with companies like Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, and others, and includes enterprise-grade features to support privacy, security, collaboration, and compliance.

In August, SurveyMonkey announced it expanded its partner platform with the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP). The program addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.

For more information on how SurveyMonkey can help companies gather employee feedback in real-time through Microsoft Teams, please visit here .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.