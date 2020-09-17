CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, has signed a strategic partnership with leading digital identity provider, ForgeRock, to integrate OneSpan technologies into the ForgeRock Identity Platform. The combined solution leverages OneSpan’s new integration with ForgeRock Intelligent Access to provide a single, open solution to simplify authentication, as well as risk and fraud management. Together, OneSpan and ForgeRock help banks and financial institutions orchestrate identity and access management while protecting customers from fraud.



ForgeRock brings a proven, award-winning identity and access management (IAM) platform with an intuitive visual configurator and extensive connection options. To this, OneSpan adds its industry leading multi-factor authentication and risk analytics, which use machine learning to identify and help protect against fraud in real time. Within the ForgeRock platform, customers can easily select OneSpan capabilities and drag and drop these into an intuitive workflow builder to more easily create new authentication workflows.

“Online identity management and fraud prevention continue to be huge pain points for the financial industry, as fraud only increases due to Covid-19,”1 said ForgeRock Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, Ben Goodman. “As a result of this increase, partnerships like the one with OneSpan are even more important, and the tight integration with ForgeRock Intelligent Access will allow our joint customers to quickly realize better security and user experiences for their customer journeys.”

“This alliance brings together two best of breed solutions to help banks and financial institutions fast track the implementation of intelligent adaptive authentication and fraud management across multiple lines of business,” said OneSpan’s Vice President of Global Alliances, Xavier Juredieu. “With our combined technologies, ForgeRock IAM customers get a single platform that adds extensive multi-factor authentication, fraud management and mobile security capabilities to efficiently manage and protect the entire digital banking journey.”

For further information and a demo of the joint solution, visit www.onespan.com/partners/forgerock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

