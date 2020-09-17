VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground gravity survey program at its 100% owned Loki Diamond Project in the Lac de Gras region of the Northwest Territories, approximately 40 km west, and 35 km southwest of the Diavik and Ekati diamond mines, respectively, and immediately adjacent to the west of North Arrow’s LDG Joint Venture Diamond Project with Dominion Diamond Mines. The program will focus on priority magnetic and topographic targets located in the north Loki target area. This exploration is supported, in part, by a grant from the Northwest Territories Mining Incentive Program .



A total of five discrete kimberlite occurrences have been discovered to date within the Loki Project area, all of which have been confirmed as diamond bearing. The most recent discovery (kimberlite 465) was made by North Arrow in 2018 (see news release April 5, 2018 ). Geochemical and petrographic analysis of 465 found that the kimberlite did not contain the type and abundance of KIMs recovered from heavy mineral samples collected at surface. The north Loki target area, where ground surveys are underway, is located closer to and in line with the up-ice termination of these anomalous till samples, which include pyrope and eclogitic garnet derived from the diamond stability field of the earth’s mantle.

The Loki Diamond Project exploration program is managed and directed by Michael MacMorran, P.Geo. (NWT/NU), Project Geologist of North Arrow. North Arrow’s diamond exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (ON and NWT/NU), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. MacMorran and Mr. Armstrong have reviewed and approve the contents of this press release.

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global diamond industry. North Arrow’s most advanced diamond project is the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU), where funding is in place for a 1,500 to 2,000 bulk sample in 2021. The Company has also discovered and is evaluating kimberlite fields at the Mel (NU) and Pikoo (SK) Projects and is evaluating and exploring for additional kimberlites at the Loki and LDG JV Projects (NWT). The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of TMAC Resources’ Doris Gold Mine.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow’s plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.