Shenzhen, China, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., on September 11 it has reached a strategic cooperation with Shenyang City’s Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce (“SYWCC”) regarding its recently launched internet financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”) to seek in-depth collaboration in order to provide relevant services for companies founded by Wenzhou businessmen in Shenyang, as well as for Wenzhou companies’ subsidiaries based in Shenyang.

Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement dated on September 11, 2020, SYWCC will serve as IPOEX’s valuable partner, providing a unique channel for IPOEX to attract corporate clients operating in diversified industries to register as members on the IPOEX. IPOEX will offer a variety of online and offline consulting services for clients including, but not limited to, education on global financial system, fundraising advisory, project incubation, initial public offering-related advising etc.

Mr. Jinlin Cai, Chief Secretary of SYWCC, said, “We look forward to working with ATIF. Through this collaboration, we hope the systematic financial knowledge and professional membership services provided by IPOEX can help fill up the gap existed in the limited understanding of our member companies about global capital market, so that to assist them realize sustainable development via capital.”

Mr. Pishan Chi, CEO of ATIF said, “We are delighted to reach strategic collaboration with SYWCC, following the sign-up of IPOEX’s cooperation with investment institution Dexin Dahua. SYWCC has accumulated rich enterprise resources, co-established over thousands of companies in Shenyang, ranging from auto parts, mechanical manufacturing and real estate industries. We believe through our intimate cooperation, we are able to provide comprehensive financial and IPO consulting services for local companies, to assist them to make debuts on global capital markets.”

About Shenyang City’s Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce

The SYWCC was set up in 1999, it plays an important role in attracting commerce, discipline industries, protecting commercial rights, coordination and communication among its member companies. Its mission is to help promote the development of the member enterprises in Liaoning Province and Shenyang region. Its member companies also play a great role in driving up Liaoning’s economic growth. Locally it helped establish thousands of companies, in electronics, apparel, auto parts, mechanical manufacturing, printing and real estate industries. So far the total amount of investments the SYWCC helped attract into Shenyang amounted to over RMB 100 billion, creating over 200,000 jobs, in all making a positive impact on stimulating local economic growth in Shenyang.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

