VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series Reaches Record 1.7 Million Unique Viewers



Tournament Now the Most-Watched Legend Series Event in Allied Esports History

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced new registered users grew 400% and customer deposits increased 300% during the two-week period of the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series Tournament compared to the same two weeks in the prior month.

The Company’s partner, Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), drew 1.7 million unique viewers for the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series tournament, which ended Sunday, September 13. The two-week competition, which also generated over 1 million hours watched and reached 98,000 peak viewers, is the most-watched Legend Series event since the tournament series was created in 2017.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the viewership numbers for the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, a new benchmark for Allied Esports and a great introduction of our VIE.gg brand to fans around the world,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “With a 400% increase in new users and 300% increase in deposits, we’ve clearly demonstrated there is demand for our platform. This was a great start to our marketing efforts, and we’re excited to pursue similar opportunities moving forward.”

Each broadcast during the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series tournament prominently featured a wagering component, including dynamic live odds that were on display for the entirety of each match.

“This tournament was an excellent start to our partnership with Esports Entertainment Group, as we introduced their wagering platform to millions of people around the world, and we look forward to creating more valuable content with them in the near future,” said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “The VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series is a great example of the ability of our tournaments to deliver dedicated content to an enthusiastic, engaged audience, and we will continue to develop these brands to meet the needs of partners as the esports industry continues to evolve.”

The professional Counter-Strike tournament, which was produced from Allied Esports’ HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany, was a global event reaching esports audiences across multiple continents and languages. Allied Esports worked with various partners to broadcast the tournament on Twitch in six languages – English, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, French and German – and on Chinese streaming platform HUYA, which carried both English and Chinese streams.

The VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series featured 16 Counter-Strike teams from multiple European countries, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and South America, including seven teams ranked in the top 50 globally. Kazakhstan’s Winstrike, which jumped from No. 60 in the world at the start of the tournament to No. 34, defeated 32nd-ranked Heretics from France 3-0 in the best-of-five Grand Final to secure the first VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series title and €17,000 of the €50,000 total prize pool. Every game from the two-week tournament can be watched in full at youtube.com/alliedesports .

“We are very happy with the results of our first esports tournament sponsorship and the strong uptick in new sign ups and deposits we saw as a result of reaching millions of fans globally,” added Magnus Leppäniemi, Vice President of Marketing and Head of Esports at Vie.gg. “The VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series provided a great opportunity to support tier 2 and tier 3 teams, a large and important segment of the esports community, and we look forward to continuing our support of these teams in the future.”

The VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series was Allied Esports’ seventh edition of the CS:GO Legend Series and the 13th Legend Series event overall and part of its efforts to expand the competitive ecosystem and total prize pool for teams ranked outside of the first tier.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

