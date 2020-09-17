MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced that on Monday, September 14, TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD appeared before the New Jersey Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee in support of a proposed amendment to Senate Bill No. 887, the Medicaid Prescription Drug Quality, Cost and Transparency Act. The proposed amendment would establish a medication risk prevention program within New Jersey Medicaid.



Dr. Knowlton’s testimony demonstrated the cost savings TRHC’s Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Program (MTM) provides. “When we apply our Economic, Clinical and Humanistic Outcomes (ECHO) model of Enhanced MTM programs to government sponsored-plans, we estimate that a Medicaid Enhanced MTM program like ours in New Jersey will generate annual cost savings in excess of $80 million.”

In the U.S., ADEs contribute to more than 3.5 million physician office visits, 1.3 million emergency room visits, 350,000 hospitalizations, and extended lengths of stay, each year. A recent report from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank in Boston, found polypharmacy will lead to the premature death of more than 150,000 older Americans over the next ten years and will contribute to over $62 billion in hospitalizations for older adults alone.

Additionally, Dr. Knowlton discussed in his testimony how TRHC’s proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation technology, MedWise™, cumulatively compares how medications interact together and identifies medication-related risks. A TRHC published stud y involving nearly 2,000 patients found that a reduction in the MedWise Risk Score™ resulted in fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations and in lower medical costs.

