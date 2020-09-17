Cloud-enabled technology tracks employee time and location through non-contact identification badge and application



IRVING, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that it has launched its Contactless Entry and Exit (“Contactless EE”) system to help manage the growing mobile workforce, in addition to onsite personnel. Contactless EE is enabled by a seamless reporting dashboard with analytics for managers and HR professionals to improve operational transparency and compliance, and supports social distancing protocols.

The system is powered by easy-to-install software and can function as a standalone system, integrate seamlessly into existing payroll platforms, or operate as a core component of Exela’s broader human capital management platform. Contactless EE is comprised of a sensor module, including an employee badge system and contactless card reader, and time-reporting software. The system is compatible with desktop and mobile devices to track an employee’s location and clock-in/clock-out times, whether onsite or offsite, and the data collected is cloud-hosted and accessible manually or integrated directly into payroll systems using Exela RPA technology.

“Exela’s Contactless EE system offers a better user experience, improved visibility into personnel status, and consolidation between payroll and timekeeping systems that might otherwise be disconnected,” said Mark Fairchild, President, Exela Smart Office. “The inclusion of the app makes Contactless EE particularly well-suited for the growing remote workforce.”

Contactless EE is a part of Exela’s Work-from-Anywhere (“WFA”) suite, which includes Digital Mailroom , DrySign e-signatures , workflow automation tools, on-demand print solutions, and more. Future releases of Contactless EE are planned that will provide longer-range badge tracking, removing the need for any interaction with a card reader and enabling enhanced functionality that supports stricter social distancing enforcement, contact tracing, and employee location monitoring during emergencies.

Contactless EE is already in use by the majority of Exela’s mobile and office-based workforce in the Americas and Europe. The internal rollout of Contactless EE began in May, 2020, and will continue with the onboarding of the remainder of the Americas, EMEA and APAC workforce planned by the end of the year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the Business Combination, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exela’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form-10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies/

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

Media Contact: Kevin McLaughlin

E: kevin.mclaughlin@icrinc.com

T: 646-277-1234

Investor Contact: William Maina

E: IR@exelatech.com

T: 646-277-1236

