Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There will be 27.16 million paying SVOD subscriptions for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa by 2025, up from 10.95 million recorded at end-2019. Turkey will remain the country leader, with 11.30 million subscriptions by 2025.
Netflix will remain the platform leader by some distance - more than doubling its subscriber total to 9.81 million by 2025. Its share of the MENA total will remain at around 36%. About half of Netflix's MENA subscribers will be in the Arab countries.
There will be 12.27 million subscriptions across 13 Arab countries by 2025. This is triple from 4.13 million in 2019 - faster growth than for the rest of the region. Netflix will bring in 5 million, followed by StarzPlay (2.39 million) and OSN (2.28 million). These three platforms will generate 78% of the Arab total by 2025.
