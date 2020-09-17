Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Resilient Cities: Resilient Building Design and Planning" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global climate change is, arguably, the chief environmental concern of our time. Moreover, it is poised to require substantial development and investment in the near and mid-term in order to ensure the safety, comfort, and livability of global cities and built environments. From a global perspective, cities are experiencing increasing stressors, from larger and more frequent hurricanes to hotter and more frequent heatwaves, increased floods, low snowpacks, and more drought. These extremes create considerable planning-level challenges.

At the building and urban planning level, many progressive actors are already considering, developing and deploying resilient technologies and systems. Early actors started down this path in the first decade of this century. Around 2010 the industry began to respond, with an uptick in R&D. Today, compared to the early 2000s, R&D activity, led by corporate development, has increased more than ten-fold. This comes with the increasing understanding that climate change is an issue that will continue to be a defining challenge for our species in the years and decades to come.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each global climate change resiliency technology that is considered in this study. This study, in particular, is meant to be the first in a series of climate-oriented studies, targeting markets associated with the built environment. This study specifically considers technologies and services that improve the resiliency of buildings and urban planning.

This study reviews the following technology categories, relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

This report organizes technologies into the following segments:

Cladding and insulation.

Resilient windows.

Structural upgrades.

Low-impact development.

Improved flood management.

Urban heat island management technologies.

Water recharge and recycling.

Distributed power generation.

Distributed power storage.

The following transparent, rigid plastic applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region:

Resilient buildings.

Stormwater and flood management.

Urban microclimate management.

Resilient energy.

Drought resilience.

The Report Includes:

70 tables

A descriptive overview of the global market and industry for resilient building design and planning technologies for the development of climate-resilient cities

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of the industry structures and trends, including relevant supply chains, major industry organizations and a review of trends that drive market dynamics and valuations

Analysis of climate-resilient strategies and technologies for cities in terms of current and forecast use of resources, with an emphasis on developments since 2019

A look at the new developments, expanded use of existing and new applications and competition among various technologies, where relevant

Coverage of important suppliers of relevant/applicable technologies, their product lines and other important factors that have an impact on the market

Identification and review of opportunities in several application areas where new information is needed regarding the use and deployment of climate-resilient technologies in building design and planning

Company profiles of major listed corporations, including 3M Co., Alfa-Laval, BASF Polyurethanes, BYD Batteries, Cummins Power Generation Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Saint-Gobain, and SIPTEC



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Alfa Laval

Asian Phoenix Resources Ltd.

BASF Polyurethanes

Blue Ridge Fiberboard

BYD Batteries

C&D Technologies Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Caterpillar

Certainteed (Saint Gobain)

Ch2M Hill Omi

China Eps

Chemtreat Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

Cummins Power Generation Inc.

Dow Building Solutions

Enerdel

Enersys

Highpower International Inc.

Iconxusa Llc

Insulfoam

Johns Manville

Knauf

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Kubota

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi International

Nudura

Owens Corning

Ox Engineered Products

Pall Corp.

Rockwool

Saft Groupe S.A.

Saint-Gobain

Samsung Sdi

Savoia Generators

Shelter Enterprises Inc.

Siptec

Suez Environment

Thermapan

Twinwall

Veolia Water Technologies

Zhangjiagang Leader New Construction Material Co., Ltd.

Chapter 10 Patent Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llycyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900