Global climate change is, arguably, the chief environmental concern of our time. Moreover, it is poised to require substantial development and investment in the near and mid-term in order to ensure the safety, comfort, and livability of global cities and built environments. From a global perspective, cities are experiencing increasing stressors, from larger and more frequent hurricanes to hotter and more frequent heatwaves, increased floods, low snowpacks, and more drought. These extremes create considerable planning-level challenges.
At the building and urban planning level, many progressive actors are already considering, developing and deploying resilient technologies and systems. Early actors started down this path in the first decade of this century. Around 2010 the industry began to respond, with an uptick in R&D. Today, compared to the early 2000s, R&D activity, led by corporate development, has increased more than ten-fold. This comes with the increasing understanding that climate change is an issue that will continue to be a defining challenge for our species in the years and decades to come.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each global climate change resiliency technology that is considered in this study. This study, in particular, is meant to be the first in a series of climate-oriented studies, targeting markets associated with the built environment. This study specifically considers technologies and services that improve the resiliency of buildings and urban planning.
This study reviews the following technology categories, relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
This report organizes technologies into the following segments:
The following transparent, rigid plastic applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region:
