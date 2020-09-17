Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compression Therapy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Compression therapy refers to the use of medical purpose-designed stockings to support veins and increase the circulation in the legs. These are issued by the healthcare providers, after which, the medical supply personnel measures the intended leg to ensure maximum therapeutic effects from the stockings.



The factors such as the growing burden of sports injuries, road accidents or excessive weight gain or obesity, prolonged period stagnant nature of the human body leads to the demand of compression therapy, in order to release the severity of blood flow constriction. As Stanford's Children Health, more than 775,000 children, ages 14 and younger, are treated in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries each year in the United States. Most of the injuries occurred as a result of falls, being struck by an object, collisions, and overexertion during unorganized or informal sports activities. In all such cases, there is a period of using compression therapy for improving the blood flow and better body movement during the treatment.



Other factors include technological advancements in wound management and growth in the development of preventive and rehabilitative care centers, which use such therapy for patients. Some of the major restrictions to this market is the use of alternative methods of treatment and negligence and lack of awareness regarding compression therapies, particularly across many low and middle-income countries.



Key Market Trends



Compression Garments is Expected to Contribute More than Other Products, Over the Forecast Period



For many years, compression garments are highly used in medical treatments. In many of the sportswear, it is an important addition for athletics and fitness activities. It is expected to enhance the performance of the athletes, decrease the possibility of injury, and accelerate the process of recovery. In many of burns cases, it is very helpful in minimizing the formation of hypertrophic scars and enhance the maturation process of scars.



Also, in a large patient population suffering from arthritis due to the presence of other chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, require compression therapy in their daily life to lead a better life. Novel approaches have helped in putting material-based sensor technology such as Electromyography (EMG)-based inertial sensors are used in the smart compression garments. Ulcers and scars are effectively and frequently managed by the proper use of such devices. In addition, there is wide acceptance of compression garments among the hospitals and clinics which promote the use of compression therapy to complete a particular treatment.



North America is Expected to Dominate Among all Other Regions, over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate this market in terms of revenue generation, over the forecast period. Some of the primary reasons include good awareness regarding early diagnosis of venous ulcers, arthritis, sports injury and patients suffering from road accidents. Venous is a prevalent disease among the industrialized nations. In the United States, millions are affected by arthritis and venous ulcers which generates a high amount of cost to the healthcare sector in the country. However, the boost to the companies at the domestic level by the government and awareness in the society along with better spending power drives the demand for compression therapy adoption rate each year. The presence of many international companies with well-established distribution channel would also help to North America to be the more lucrative market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The technological advancements in terms of inclusion of biosensors and material of clothing used, along with exploring more countries in the low and middle-income countries drives the companies to explore the market over the forecast period. Some of the major companies in the region include 3M, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medline Industries, DJO Global, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., among others.



