The Carlsberg Group is adjusting its 2020 earnings expectations upwards due to better than expected August results, continued solid volume development in Eastern Europe and an improved outlook in western China after the recent relaxation of second-wave COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, we now expect:
The assumptions of the earnings outlook remain unchanged versus the guidance provided on 13 August (please refer to page 7 in the H1 2020 report). It must be emphasised that the earnings expectations for the remainder of the year are more uncertain than usual as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
