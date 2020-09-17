LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the redevelopment and relaunch of its corporate website; www.globaltracsolutions.com with the intent of showcasing PSYC’s emergence as a digital media leader within the expanding medicinal psychedelic industry.



Earlier this year, the Company began the process of repositioning its business plan to focus on the psychedelic sector. In managements opinion, this sector, over the past two years, has demonstrated considerable growth and momentum and has been spurred along by the Federal Drug Administration (“FDA”) granting Breakthrough Therapy status to key psychedelics such as ketamine and psilocybin.

As part of its repositioning and transition, the Company, in recent months, has successfully developed and launched its two primary digital media platforms within the sector; www.psychedelicspotlight.com , and its Microdose Monthly newsletter. In addition, the Company revised its OTC Markets stock symbol to “PSYC” to reflect the Company’s intent of creating a recognizable identity within the psychedelics industry.

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores stated: “With the impressive foundation we now have in place for our Psychedelic Spotlight website, dedicating time to the redevelopment of our corporate site has become a significant priority. Our reemergence in the public markets as a digital media leader in the sector of psychedelic medicine is something that I genuinely believe must be represented and communicated effectively. We have, in my opinion, placed the Company in a rather unique and potentially opportunistic position within this space and one that I intend on leveraging as I continue to focus on expanding our network and exploring new opportunities that will create value for PSYC. I genuinely believe our new Global Trac Solutions website offers a more effective presentation of our current corporate mission and initiatives as well as highlights a preeminent emphasis on transparency for the Company within the public market.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

