With the global e-cigarette and vape market expected to exceed $59 billion by 2027, the vaping industry appears to have weathered a cloud of scrutiny and is emerging better regulated and even stronger. Much of that growth stems from an increasing awareness of the advantages of consuming smokeless and ashless nicotine, backed up with growing studies.

Although larger tobacco companies control a large share of the global e-cigarette and vape market, smaller elite players such as Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) are making their presence felt in a space where innovation and compliance are essential factors for success.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Kaival’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KaivalBrands.com .

