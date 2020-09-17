PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today announced that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation 2020 Virtual Conference on September 25 between 4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. ET.



The conference will be held virtually on September 25-26, 2020 and is designed as an educational event for individuals and families living with myotonic dystrophy. The presentation will provide an overview of NeuBase’s PATrOL™ platform and the potential of its therapeutic approach for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

"We are honored to be participating in this year’s Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation conference and are looking forward to engaging with the community, reaffirming NeuBase’s commitment to finding a new treatment option and introducing patients and families to the transformational work being done at NeuBase,” said Dr. Stephan. "There are innumerable devastating diseases with insufficient or no treatment options, including DM1, and we believe the only solution is to fundamentally change the way we approach drug development. At NeuBase, we are not only aiming to develop a treatment that could potentially slow or stop DM1 progression but are looking to redefine medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions.”

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

