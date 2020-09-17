Nyxoah Raises up to €85 million (US$100m) in Successful Initial Public Offering

An investment in the Offered Shares involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Prospective investors should read the entire prospectus, and, in particular, should see "Risk Factors" for a discussion of certain factors that should be considered in connection with an investment in the Offered Shares, including the risks that (i) even though the Company has obtained regulatory approval (CE-mark) in Europe for the Genio® system based on first positive clinical trial results, this does not imply that clinical efficacy has been demonstrated and there is no guarantee that ongoing and future clinical trials intended to support further marketing authorizations (such as in the US) will be successful and that the Genio® system will perform as intended, (ii) the Company's future financial performance will depend on the results of ongoing and future clinical studies and the commercial acceptance (including reimbursement) of the Genio® system (the Company's only commercial-stage product at the date hereof), (iii) the Company has incurred operating losses, negative operating cash flows and an accumulated deficit since inception and may not be able to achieve or subsequently maintain profitability, (iv) the Company will likely require additional funds in the future in order to meet its capital and expenditure needs and further financing may not be available when required or could significantly limit the Company's access to additional capital. Not taking into account any proceeds of the Offering, the Company does not have sufficient working capital to meet its working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the prospectus. All of these factors should be considered before investing in the Offered Shares. Prospective investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in shares in the Company and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.

Nyxoah Raises up to €85 million (US$100m) in Successful Initial Public Offering

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 17 September 2020 – Nyxoah (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”) a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions, today announces the results of its initial public offering of new shares, launched on 9 September 2020 (the “Offering”), with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol “NYXH”.

The final offering price for the Offering has been set at €17.00 per share, giving the Company an initial market capitalization of approximately €364.21 million, or approximately €375.26 million assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option (as defined below). Gross proceeds for the Company from the Offering will amount to approximately €73.70 million, or approximately €84.75 million (US$100m), assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, commented: “The successful IPO of Nyxoah validates the unique and disruptive character of the Nyxoah solution for Obstructive Sleep Apnea and confirms the existing unmet need in this large and growing global OSA market. The concrete strong interest from leading global investors in combination with the continued support of the existing investors will enable the Company to further execute on its strategy. We warmly welcome the new investors and thank the existing ones for their trust.”

Robert Taub, Founder and Chairman of Nyxoah, added: “When founding the Company in 2009, the ambition was to develop a unique patient-centered solution to help OSA patients enjoy their lives to the fullest. The overwhelming enthusiasm of new and existing investors in this Offering will help us further to fulfill this vision. We are looking forward to this new phase in Nyxoah’s development under the leadership of our CEO.”

Results of the Offering

The final offering price for the Offering is set at €17 per share (the "Offering Price").

The Offering ended on 16 September at 16:00 (CEST).

The Company has decided to increase the number of Offered Shares from 3,871,000 to 4,335,000 (i.e., 464,000 additional Offered Shares, excluding the new shares in the Company that may be issued upon exercise of the Over-allotment Option).

In order to facilitate stabilization by the Stabilization Manager (see below), the Stabilization Manager over-allotted 650,250 Shares in the Offering.

In order to cover the aforementioned over-allotments or short positions, if any, resulting from the over-allotment, an over-allotment option to subscribe for 650,250 additional new Shares at the Offer Price has been granted to Belfius Bank, as stabilization manager (the "Stabilization Manager"), acting on behalf of Belfius Bank and Bank Degroof Petercam (the "Over-allotment Option"). The Over-allotment Option will be exercisable for a period of 30 calendar days following the Listing Date (as defined below) (the “Stabilization Period”). The Company will announce if and when the Over-allotment Option is exercised.

The Stabilization Manager may engage in stabilization transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the Shares during the Stabilization Period. These transactions may stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the Shares or any options, warrants or rights with respect to, or other interest in, the Shares or other securities of the Company during the Stabilization Period. These activities may support the market price of the Shares at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Stabilization will not be executed above the Offering Price. Such transactions may be effected, on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, in the over-the-counter markets or otherwise. The Stabilization Manager and its agents are not required to engage in any of these activities and, as such, there is no assurance that these activities will be undertaken. If undertaken, the Stabilization Manager or its agents may discontinue any of these activities at any time and they must terminate at the end of the Stabilization Period.

The gross proceeds of the Offering for the Company amount to approximately €73.70 million, or approximately €84.75 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option. The implied market capitalization of Nyxoah is approximately €364.21 million, or approximately €375.26 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option.

Trading of Nyxoah’s Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol “NYXH” is expected to commence, on an "if-and-when-issued-and/or-delivered" basis, on or about 18 September 2020 (the "Listing Date"). Payment and delivery of the Offered Shares will occur on 21 September 2020 (the “Closing Date”), subject to the successful closing of the Offering.

The existing shareholders and new investors (the “Participating Investors”) that committed to, irrevocably and conditional only on completion of the Offering, subscribe for Offered Shares in the Offering for a total aggregate amount of €23,064,000 (the “Subscription Commitments”), have been allocated in aggregate 999,447 Offered Shares in the Offering on the basis of their Subscription Commitments, of which 861,213 Offered Shares have been allocated to Participating Investors that are existing shareholders.

472,631 Shares, representing approximately 10% of the Offered Shares in the Offering, have been placed with retail investors in Belgium, representing strong local support from retail investors. To retail investors, 100% of the shares for which they have subscribed will be allocated.

Degroof Petercam NV/SA and Belfius Bank NV/SA acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

The Company has agreed to a standstill of 360 days, subject to customary exceptions and conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Rémi Renard, VP Therapy Development and Education

remi.renard@nyxoah.com

+32 472 12 64 40

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp, Lindsey Neville, Taiana De Ruyck Soares

Nyxoah@consilium-comms.com

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services for sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated, user-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com .

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

