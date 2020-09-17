Riverview, FL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics announced today that Azad Ratzki has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Reporting directly to the CEO, Bobby Harris, Azad will be responsible for managing the development, technology and big data strategy at BlueGrace.

Mr. Ratzki is a technology industry veteran and entrepreneur, well-known in both the Tampa and Silicon Valley tech scene. He has over 20 years’ experience in creating and building software products, defining technology strategy, managing IT infrastructure and compliance, and working with Fortune 500 companies to solve problems with creative technology solutions.

Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace, commented: "BlueGrace has built and will continue to build 3PL industry leading technology. We are extremely pleased to add Azad Ratzki to our team. With his experience in software development, technology strategy and big data, BlueGrace and our customers will see significant production of new software and tools.”

Azad brings with him years of enterprise development experience and creation of software start-ups. Hailing from the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, he started his first company at 21 with a product tailored towards the Transportation and Manufacturing industries and after selling that company he moved to the East Coast. Calling Tampa home since 2009, he has worked with some of the bay area’s most established enterprises, built a software consultancy, and co-founded an AI-based predictive analytics SaaS company.

“BlueGrace Logistics and its story is one of steadfast determination, ingenuity, innovation, and incredible growth. I could not be more thrilled to be part of the BlueGrace family. While already positioning itself as a leader in the logistics space, I’m eager to help steer the company’s technology vision and strategy and further enhance its portfolio of unique 3PL leading technologies.” said Mr. Ratzki.

About BlueGrace Logistics

Founded in 2009, BlueGrace Logistics is one of the largest third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the United States. With over 500 employees and working with over 10,000 customers to provide successful shipping solutions, the company has achieved explosive growth in its 11-year operating history. Backed by a $255 million investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the company operates 11 locations nationwide, and its headquarters are in the sunny Tampa Bay area of Florida. Please visit www.mybluegrace.com for more information, or check out BlueGrace Logistics on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

