Chicago, IL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Results of the 2020 Chicago Council Survey, conducted during the height of the COVID-19 surge in the U.S., reveal a striking divide between Democrats and Republicans on the critical threats facing the country and how the U.S. should address these challenges and engage internationally. Democrats see global and domestic challenges as the most threatening, while Republicans continue to regard traditional security challenges as the biggest threats facing the country.
"The breadth of these partisan divides shows a stark difference in how Democrats and Republicans see the world," Council President Ivo Daalder said. "The positions of the presidential candidates reflect these perceptions, and in November, voters will decide not only who will become the next president but also which path U.S. foreign policy will take—either working in partnership with the international community or moving toward a greater degree of self-reliance."
The largest partisan difference on critical threats in the 2020 survey is a 54-percentage-point gap between Democrats (75%) and Republicans (21%) on climate change. Large numbers of immigrants and refugees entering the U.S. is a close second, with a 48-percentage-point difference between Democrats (13%) and Republicans (61%) rating this a critical threat.
The 2020 survey, “Divided We Stand: How Democrats and Republicans View US Foreign Policy,” is the latest in a series of annual surveys measuring U.S. public opinion on foreign policy.
Highlights from the report are below. For more findings, download the full report here.
Top Critical Threats Facing the Country
Internationalist vs Nationalist Approaches to Challenges
Across Party Lines, Americans Want to Remain Engaged in World
Methodology
The 2020 Chicago Council Survey, a project of the Lester Crown Center on U.S. Foreign Policy, is the latest effort in a series of wide-ranging surveys on American attitudes toward U.S. foreign policy. The 2020 Chicago Council Survey is made possible by the generous support of the Crown family and the Korea Foundation. The survey was conducted from July 2 to July 19, 2020, among a representative national sample of 2,111 adults. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/–2.3 percentage points, including a design effect of 1.2056.
About the Chicago Council Survey
The Chicago Council Survey, conducted every four years since 1974, biennially since 2002, and annually since 2014, is a trusted source of longitudinal data on American public opinion about a broad range of U.S. foreign policy and international issues. Since its inception, the survey has captured the sense of particular eras—post-Vietnam, post-Cold War, post-9/11—and identified critical shifts in American public thinking.
Molly Meyer The Chicago Council on Global Affairs 563-570-2333 mmeyer@thechicagocouncil.org
The Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Molly Meyer The Chicago Council on Global Affairs 563-570-2333 mmeyer@thechicagocouncil.org
The Chicago Council on Global Affairs LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: