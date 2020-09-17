--Blue Ridge waives fees for conference featuring more customer, partner and analyst speakers than any in the history of the event--

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, today announced that supply chain industry luminaries Lora Cecere and Adrian Gonzalez will share their insights as keynote speakers for its annual conference, BLUEPRINT 2020, to be held Sept. 23-24. In addition, BLUEPRINT will feature speaking sessions from a wide array of Blue Ridge customers from across the globe, as well as participation with partner/sponsors enVista, GURUS Solutions, Körber/HighJump, LaneOPX, NetSuite, NorthFind, PCG Services, Verenia and Zerion. Limited fee free registration opportunities are available here.



Lora Cecere is the founder of Supply Chain Insights and the author of the popular enterprise software blog Supply Chain Shaman. She comes to the stage with over forty years of diverse supply chain experience. Prior to launching Supply Chain Insights, Cecere served as an industry analyst with Gartner Group, AMR Research and the Altimeter Group.



Adrian Gonzalez is a trusted advisor and leading industry analyst with more than 20 years of research experience in the supply chain industry. Gonzalez is the founder and president of Adelante SCM, Indago and Talking Logistics—an online video talk show and blog where he interviews Thought Leaders and Newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry.

“Lora and Adrian are both leading supply chain innovators, ambassadors and thought leaders,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “We look forward to hearing their unique insights on the power of supply chain execution and pricing strategies that deliver certainty in uncertain times.”

BLUEPRINT is an insight-rich and practical event for supply chain executives, directors, managers, and practitioners who desire immediately actionable strategies to improve their business performance. Though previous BLUEPRINT conferences were exclusive to current customers of the company, the unprecedented disruption in today’s market inspired the Blue Ridge team to expand participation opportunities to all supply chain leaders and users across Distribution, Retail and Light Manufacturing; regardless of current technology utilization.

The BLUEPRINT 2020 agenda features the new Price Optimization solution, which leverages Machine Learning (AL) to quickly identify opportunities and simulate pricing strategies for peak margin, profits, revenues and sales. Price Optimization joins Blue Ridge’s suite of Supply Chain Planning solutions, including Integrated Business Planning (IBP) to seamlessly review, identify and manage demand exceptions across business units, and Integrated Demand Forecasting (IDF), which creates fully configured orders, economically optimized to a company’s goals for up to 24 months in advance.

Agenda highlights include:

New virtual format – accessible to more people globally

Customer and partner speakers on a variety of topics such as successful change management; managing disruptions like the pandemic, tariffs, supplier constraints and transportation capacity; and more

New product training – tracks from beginner to advanced functionality including machine learning and neural networks

Community – tips for getting the most out of the Blue Ridge Education Network, a network offering 90+ learning courses, training materials and certifications

“BLUEPRINT 2020 is a can’t miss event for those looking to navigate supply chain chaos with confidence,” added Byrnes.

Registration and further agenda details are available here .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to https://blueridgeglobal.com/ .

