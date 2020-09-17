Welcomes Respected Industry Veterans Christine Nguyen as Director of National Accounts, Amy Socha as Transfer Agency Manager

Seasoned Financial Services Industry Professionals Bring Extensive Sales Experience at Leading Broker-Dealers and Powerful Back-Office Expertise to Greenbacker

New York, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Capital Management LLC (“Greenbacker” or “Greenbacker Capital”) today announced that it has appointed two seasoned senior professionals, Christine Nguyen and Amy Socha, to its team, further strengthening its internal resources and infrastructure in support of the firm’s accelerated growth trajectory. Ms. Nguyen, a seasoned financial professional with deep experience in the wealth management industry working with broker-dealers, has been named to the newly created role of Director of National Accounts. Ms. Socha, a 20-year veteran of the financial services industry with extensive experience in mutual fund operations management, has been appointed to lead Greenbacker’s investment operations functions in the newly-created role of Transfer Agency Manager.

The announcement provides a further demonstration of Greenbacker’s growing momentum as a manager of high-quality investment products that provide retail and institutional investors a proven channel to fund the development and construction of renewable energy infrastructure projects across the country.

As Director of National Accounts, Ms. Nguyen will take a leadership role in the development and execution of sales and distribution plans for Greenbacker investment products, and will aid in the development of new products tailored to the needs of broker-dealers and their advisors.

As part of her role, Ms. Nguyen will also provide the competitive intelligence necessary for the company’s investment strategies to build and maintain a differentiated market position. She will take charge of introducing Greenbacker’s products to the investment community, facilitating relationships with potential partner firms and managing the interactions with those firms through each stage of the sales process.

Ms. Nguyen most recently served as director of national accounts for Select Capital Corp., which served as the dealer manager for offerings sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management. She previously worked in alternative investment-related roles for LPL Financial -- the industry’s largest broker-dealer by revenue -- and the broker-dealer First Allied Securities. She holds Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63 and 66 securities licenses and is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University.

Ms. Nguyen said, “Greenbacker’s growth trajectory has been impressive and I’m excited to join the company’s efforts to expand their business through independent broker dealers where there is strong potential demand for investment products that will benefit investors and support the environment. I look forward to collaborating with our growing team to fuel our future success.”

In her newly-created role as Transfer Agency Manager, Ms. Socha will enable Greenbacker to bring certain transfer agent and shareholder communication services in-house in order to support the expected expansion of the firm’s product offerings over the next several years. Ms. Socha will manage the middle- and back-office functions that are critical to the proper trading, accounting, cash movement, settlement and custody of assets in Greenbacker’s funds.

Prior to joining Greenbacker, Ms. Socha served as a Senior Relationship Consultant at SS&C Technologies (DST Systems) in Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked with cross-functional teams including operations, regulatory / compliance and product development to advance client initiatives and maintain high standards of service.

Ms. Socha said, “I am thrilled to join Greenbacker Capital at this exciting stage in the firm’s growth. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the firm’s operations and back office functions as we continue to expand in the coming years.”

In 2019, the fair value of Greenbacker’s investments in renewable energy projects rose by 55% to $475.2 million. During that year, it invested $168.0 million into 12 new portfolio holdings, raising its total number of projects to 160 and total generation capacity to 548 MW as of Dec. 31, 2019. This year Greenbacker’s growth has continued, and the pipeline of asset acquisitions is projected to double megawatt output by year end.

Greenbacker Capital CEO David Sher said, “The key to our future success in raising capital is making strategic hires that can bring new relationships and help us process a growing number of transactions per day. Given Christine’s extensive background working with some of the most prominent names in the industry and Amy’s background in investment operations, we are confident in the team we have assembled to help us reach these goals.”

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in the Company‘s expectations.

