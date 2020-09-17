REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the State of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) is deploying Anomali to extend threat intelligence capabilities across agencies, municipalities, and police departments. With Anomali, Oklahoma will improve its ability to detect pandemic-related cyberattacks, unemployment fraud, and attempts to compromise remote workers.



“All public organizations are targeted by nefarious actors with extreme frequency, Oklahoma is no exception. Since the beginning of the current global health crisis, we’ve experienced a spike in related attacks,” said Matt Singleton, State CISO, Oklahoma OMES. “Anomali will show us who the attackers are, when they are coming after us, and provide context needed to prioritize and speed our response to the most serious threats we face.”

The State of Oklahoma is deploying Anomali ThreatStream along with its Community Edition ISAC solution. Anomali ThreatStream aggregates threat intelligence within a single platform, provides an integrated set of tools to increase visibility over all threats, speeds investigations, and integrates intelligence into security controls for automated detection and blocking. Community Edition, which underpins many of the world’s leading Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), provides Oklahoma with the ability to quickly add other state departments and organizations into a trusted threat sharing ecosystem, extending the same level of visibility, investigation, and response statewide.

“When it comes to cyberthreats, there is no one-size-fits-all category. As organizations become acutely aware of the fact that they are subject to high volumes of attacks, they recognize that to mount an effective defense, they have to gain an understanding of what they’re up against,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO, Anomali. “We are pleased that Oklahoma has chosen us to assist in helping it to improve its security and risk posture. With Anomali, the state will quickly deploy a threat intelligence platform that enables more rapid detection, blocking, and response to threats, while streamlining actionable intelligence sharing across its many agencies.”

Learn about emerging threats and innovative threat intelligence strategies from Anomali, Arvest Bank, Flashpoint, and the State of Oklahoma on Thursday, Sept. 24 during South Central Threat Day Webinar; register to attend at: https://www.anomali.com/learn/south-central-threat-day

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About the Office of Management and Enterprise Services

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and information technology services to all state agencies, and assists the Governor’s Office on budgetary policy matters. Our mission: Provide excellent service, expert guidance and continuous improvement in support of our partners’ goals. For more information, visit OMES.OK.gov .

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .