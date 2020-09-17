Cincinnati Magazine Presents Slice Week 2020 Slice Week 2020 is a virtual event hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and presented by Western & Southern Financial Group. Taking place September 20 – 24, order your pizza voucher online and 100% of the proceeds benefiting UC Cancer Center. Post images with your pizza using the hastags: #SnappyTomato #cincinnatisliceweek #Pizza www.cincinnatimagazine.com/slice

Snappy Tomato Pizza – Home of the Beast Pizza Snappy Tomato Pizza is the Home of the Beast – the pizza that feeds 8-10 adults. 47 locations across Southern Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast Pizzas, the Snapperoni Pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. www.SnappyTomato.com #SnappyTomato #cincinnatisliceweek #Pizza

Burlington, Kentucky (Cincinnati, Ohio), Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza has announced their participation in the 7th annual Slice Night, now Slice Week, hosted by Cincinnati Magazine as a fundraiser for the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center. Snappy Tomato Pizza offers fresh, homemade, award-winning pizza and Italian specialties across Southern Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Snappy Tomato Pizza restaurants are family and community favorites known for their complete line of The Beast Pizzas and their signature Snapperoni and Loaded Potato Pizza.

This year’s Slice event has become a weeklong virtual celebration of Cincinnati’s love of pizza due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual fundraising event will span five days and nights, Sunday, September 20 and run through Thursday, September 24, 2020. Participating is easy; purchase a $15 Slice Week voucher at cincinnatimagazine.com/slice valid for one medium cheese or pepperoni pizza from Snappy Tomato Pizza ($10 -$12 value) and also receive a one-year subscription to Cincinnati Magazine (a yearly subscription is an additional $14.95 value). Slice Week pizza vouchers are available now and can be purchased and redeemed through Thursday, September 24.

After your purchase/donation you will receive your receipt and voucher via email. Print and redeem your pizza voucher for dine-in or carryout at any of our 47 Snappy Tomato locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Snappy Tomato Pizza will allow this year’s vouchers to be used for lunch, dinner and late night orders. Vouchers must be redeemed during Slice Week – Sunday, September 20 – Thursday, September 24, 2020, as part of the virtual celebration.

Please note: There are a limited number of Slice Week vouchers available. Limit one voucher per transaction. Please complete a separate transaction for each Slice Week voucher you would like to purchase. Vouchers must be printed and surrendered at time of order.

This is the perfect chance to celebrate and support all the exciting work that is being done at the UC Cancer Center. The center, one of the nation’s top five longest accredited cancer programs, serves to prevent the disease whenever possible, diagnose it at a curable stage and treat it with the best possible approaches.

“All our franchisees were unanimous in selecting this event,” stated Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza, “Once all 100 available Snappy Tomato Pizza Slice Week Pizza Vouchers are claimed, we will match the $1,500 raised with a corporate donation of another $1,500 . Together our team believes it is our duty to support the UC Cancer Center and our community as a whole.”

100% of the entire $15 voucher purchase count as a donation going directly to the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center. All totaled, the previous six years have raised $176,600 for the Cancer Center. With this year’s event spanning five full days the goal is to raise over $20,000. Cincinnati Magazine and the UC Cancer Center are inviting all participants to place their names on a digital donor wall as a sign of their appreciation for the donation.

This year’s Slice Week is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and presented by Western and Southern Financial Group. Co-sponsors include Presto Performance Foodservice, Airheads, Jim Beam and Perfetti van Melle. All proceeds benefit the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center.

Let’s Get Social - Enter to win! During Slice Week, post a photo of you enjoying your Snappy Tomato Pizza to social media and tag it #SnappyTomato and #cincinnatisliceweek. One lucky Snappy Tomato lover will be selected from the posts to win a gift card for another Snappy Tomato Pizza.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com| #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast Pizzas, the Snapperoni Pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

Andy Ritter Snappy Tomato Pizza 859.525.4680 andy.ritter@snappytomato.com