Taking place Nov. 4-5, BIOMEDigital is the only digital medtech event to feature a complimentary virtual exhibition hall and educational content offerings.

Media registration available here .

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice , the Boston and San Jose region’s premier medical technology event, today announced the launch of a brand-new event, BIOMEDigital taking place November 4 and 5. The event is the most comprehensive medtech gathering available which will feature a virtual expo hall comprising 50+ companies and a premier educational program hosting 40+ sessions ranging from keynotes to case studies, plenty of networking opportunities, and the Start-up Stadium competition hosted by MassMEDIC. To attend as press, please visit here .

With world attention placed on the medtech industry toward COVID-19 relief and cure, the BIOMEDigital will feature sessions specifically speaking to ventilator and face shield projects. Additionally, the event will feature a wide variety of biomedical topics that have emerged in interest due to the COVID-19 pandemic including digital health such as wearables, surgical robotics, rapid product development, ongoing updates on medical device regulation, among many more through five tracks of expert-led content offerings. Notably, attendees will hear from experts from Boston Scientific, Google, Phillips, Protolabs, Toxicon, and more. To view the entire educational content schedule, please visit here .

U.S. digital health companies raised $5.4B in venture funding across the first six months of 2020. BIOMEDigital will spotlight several emerging medtech start-ups in the Start-up Stadium hosted by MassMEDIC . The Start-up Stadium will allow attendees to vote for their favorite start-up pitches from today’s most promising companies on November 5th on the BIOMEDigital platform. “From supply chain to distribution, the medtech sector has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Brian Johnson, president, MassMEDIC. “However, the crisis presents a pivotal moment for the industry to usher in innovative medtech breakthroughs hence why MassMEDIC is excited to present the Start-up Stadium at BIOMEDigital to provide the opportunity for start-ups to produce the next live-saving device.”

A Snapshot of BIOMEDigital Schedule:

Wednesday, November 4

Keynote | The Future of Surgical Robotics: Robotics 5.0

Presented by Harel Godot, President & CEO of Microbot Medical and Chairman at MEDX Ventures

We are on the cusp of an incredible revolution in health care, one that will truly improve quality and access to healthcare for everyone around the globe. In this interactive lecture, Harel Gadot, Company Group Chairman of MEDX Ventures, Co-Founder and CEO of Microbot Medical, and Chairman and President of XACT Robotics will discuss the arrival of Surgical Robotics 5.0, and how this new era will make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible and less wasteful. Gadot will outline the evolution of surgical robots and what it will take to get us from the status quo to the next generation – generation 5.0, as well as the role technical experts must play.

Panel | Implementing AI in Medical Device Development Now and Into the Future

Speakers include Grant Schaffner, Staff Consultant at Stress Engineering Services, Inc., Srihari Yamanoor, President at Designably, Devon Campbell, CPO & Head of R&D at MyBiometry, and Anthony Habayeb, Co-Founder & CEO at Monitaur

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have long been signaled as the future of transformative technologies. From diagnostic and imaging technologies to therapeutic applications and robotics, the potential for AI technologies reaches almost every corner of the medtech world. This panel will discuss various forms of AI relevant to medical devices including deep learning and genetic-fuzzy algorithms, and trends in implementation over the next 5 years. Attendees will walk away with an appreciation of AI methods that are applicable in both the development process for medical devices, and AI functionality that can be built into the device's function.

Thursday, November 5

Session | Heroes of Rapid Product Development & Manufacturing — The Ventilator Project

Presented by Tyler Mantel, Co-Founder & President at The Ventilator Project

Robotics entrepreneur Tyler Mantel paused work on his own startup to address the COVID-19 crisis. He founded The Ventilator Project to provide a solution for the growing ventilator shortage across the world. With a team of over 250 volunteers, he developed AIRA, an easily scalable ventilator that uses materials sourced from outside the biomedical supply chain. It falls under the EUA designation, and plans are to immediately mobilize sourcing and manufacturing partners to begin production once approved. To keep costs down, the team integrated supply chain and manufacturability into every level of the design process, thus reducing dependency on medical supply lines. Come hear Tyler speak to how he assembled his team, iterated its 4th prototype in just two weeks, and the current status of the project making its way through the regulatory process.

Keynote | The Wave of Digital Health: The Merge from Commercial Tech to Healthcare

Presented by Sandra Nagale, Director of Digital Health & Data Services at Boston Scientific

Digital devices were initially concentrated in the consumer health and wellness market, however, in the last five years, digital tech companies have turned their focus and investments to healthcare— from apps to wearables— digital health devices are taking over medical devices and are set to change the future of healthcare. In this session, Nagale will engage in a comprehensive discussion of digital health device innovation for healthcare and the future ahead.

Connect with BIOMEDigital: #AdvMfgExpo #BIOMEDevice

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f7d1e31-1511-4d61-a094-8bc9d8d83a47

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, , (310) 496-9423 Lauren Lloyd, , (310) 266-4792 Tam Nguyen, , (424) 410-9797