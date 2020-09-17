Buena Park CA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental industry in the United States of America is continuously evolving. Perhaps, it is growing at a better and faster rate. Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) have seemingly come out of nowhere in the last decades and made a huge impact today.

The organization handles the business part of the operations done by the dentist through strategical office management while allowing them to maximize their clinical practices in fulfilling the needs of the patients.

Joining a dental service organization is one of the most promising solutions to consider in selling dental services. DSOs have the ability to draw together a broad diversity of treatments and dentists who studied a certain range of skill sets with the purpose of delivering the optimal dentistry treatments.

Currently, Cal Dental USA is racing along with the veterans of DSOs. The emerging dental group has been tremendously keeping up with the industry. Truth be told, having an outstanding trio between a highly-skilled dentist and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. John Kim, Lead DDS Sean Sunyoto and an adept business personality, Mr. James Jones, the Vice President, gives the dental group a clear opportunity to take the lead.

Inc.com released its INC 5000- annual list of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies in 2020. There is a total of 34 dental-related companies that made it on this year’s roll. Among those 34 successful placers, 18 are dental care providers. The given number comprises DSOs, single location dental practices, and dental group practices.

INC 5000 Magazine ranks companies by overall revenue growth in three years. Opportunely, given by the clear-cut potential of Cal Dental USA, the dental group has managed to make it on the list.



The new DSO took the 3139th spot over a competitive five times a thousand developing companies with a striking three- year growth rate of 123%, which can be considered as an above-average grade for a company that just has begun its venture five years ago.

The deliberated service provided by Cal Dental USA proved its competency both in the dental care and business industry. The group sees the requisite of providing high standard dental services. Given its nine escalating centers in the United States while being an official DSO will urge and manifest a pronounced highlight to the company’s massive spontaneous growth.

Cal Dental USA offers a wide range of treatments delivered by professional and licensed dental practitioners. Its choice of being a dental service organization opens a greater room in rendering prime services to its patients while rising to the surface of the dental business industry.

Visit Cal Dental USA at 7490 Orangethorpe Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621, for check-ups, treatments, and emergencies. You can also reach out to them by calling (310)562-2932. You can also send them a ticket for follow up inquiries, bookings, or so, on their website at http://caldentalusa.com/ .

