Ivry, September 17, 2020

Publication of Fevad E-commerce Report

Fnac and Darty, the most popular brands in the second quarter,

show very strong acceleration in traffic growth:

Confirmation of the relevance of the omnichannel model

Earlier this week, the French e-commerce and distance selling federation (Fevad) published e­commerce revenue for Q2 which is up +5.3% to €25.9 billion. Omnichannel retailers’ e-commerce platforms have seen the strongest acceleration this quarter with an increase in sales of +83%. Among these omnichannel brands, Fnac.com and Darty.com, the second largest e-commerce websites in terms of traffic, were the most popular and recorded the strongest acceleration in traffic growth, covering 44%* of the French population, an increase of nearly 10 points compared to last year.

Fnac Darty has reaped the rewards of its long-term investment strategy in its digital and omnichannel transformation.

In addition, the continued recovery in consumption, confirmed by Banque de France data for July and August, also enabled Fnac Darty to register good performances in its online and in-store business activities, offsetting part of the revenue loss related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Group is focused on its commercial execution for the major commercial events in H2 and remains optimistic and confident about its operating performance. However, the Group remains cautious with regard to the economic and health uncertainties for the rest of the year, particularly in Q4, a decisive period for the Group. Fnac Darty will release its Q3 sales figures on October 21, after the markets close. At this time, Fnac Darty confirms that the Group is not in a position to communicate its financial objectives for 2020.

* Joint monthly coverage by the two websites in France with Fnac: 27.5% and Darty: 16.5% — source Fevad

