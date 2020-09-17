Industry’s First Third-Party Upgrade for HID® iCLASS SE® and multiCLASS SE® Readers

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust, a world-leader in virtual credential solutions, brings Touchless Mobile Access and WiFi options to the millions of HID® iCLASS SE® and multiCLASS SE® readers deployed today with their new SABRE MODULE ™. The 30-second plug-in makes the SABRE MODULE the fastest way to enable touchless mobile access at the door, turnstile or elevator while using existing readers.

As organizations transition back to the workplace, eliminating community touchpoints of legacy door readers is paramount for employee safety. Unlike traditional cards and key fobs that in practice are touched at the reader, the SABRE MODULE enables hands-free authentication from a configurable distance. With dynamic credential management, administrators can instantly issue and reissue a secure mobile credential to employees or visitors with the click of a button, removing the need for face-to-face onboarding and handling cards.

“Lifetime warranty should mean for a lifetime,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “We independently developed the SABRE MODULE to extend the useful life of existing HID iCLASS SE and multiCLASS SE readers by adding the connectivity and sensor features that were missing. By adding IoT technology to the reader, organizations can augment their traditional physical access solution and utilize the readers as network-connected sensors for touchless access, presence detection and remote management, in addition to being forward capable as industry standards evolve.”

The SABRE MODULE is WiFi-enabled and supports digital certificate 802.1x authentication, MQTT and SIA OSDP, allowing full remote management of the traditional RFID reader, no matter the reader’s current wiring configuration. The module is made in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty.

SABRE MODULES are priced at $79 USD and are available now. To order, contact sales@safetrust.com or visit www.safetrust.com/sabre-module for more information.

HID® iCLASS SE® and multiCLASS SE® are trademarks of HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. Neither that company nor its affiliates have manufactured or endorsed this product and have no association with Safetrust Inc.

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that makes the new workplace more secure, healthier and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in your mobile phone or wearable, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace your existing readers by leveraging your existing infrastructure, providing a fast, cost-effective, and convenient upgrade path to touchless virtual credentials. Safetrust is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com , Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .