PARIS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and provided an update on its activities.
Judith Greciet, CEO of Onxeo, said: “The first half of 2020 has truly been extraordinary, with a pandemic that has directly or indirectly impacted the lives of every one of us. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees who have been able to adapt to this unprecedented context and whose mobilization and team spirit have made it possible to achieve an exceptional first half of the year in terms of preclinical and clinical development as well as financial performance. We are delighted that AsiDNA™'s development is gaining momentum and that we are progressively moving closer to our strategic objectives: to finalize the DRIIV-1b study to confirm AsiDNA™'s interest in combination with DNA breakers and to demonstrate AsiDNA™'s ability to abrogate the acquired resistance of tumors to certain targeted therapies. Indeed, while the efficacy of cancer treatments is increasingly improving, resistance is a real problem in the short and medium term and delaying or even preventing its emergence represents one of the major challenges in oncology today. This is the objective of REVOCAN, a phase 1b/2 study set up with Gustave Roussy, in which AsiDNA™ is being tested in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer showing signs of acquired resistance to niraparib treatment. The patient inclusion process in this study has started and, in accordance with our road map, we expect preliminary results as early as the first quarter of 2021.
“It is also important to note that, despite the highly uncertain environment in the financial markets, we have considerably strengthened Onxeo's financial position with two major strategic transactions. In April, we received €6 million from our US partner Acrotech in consideration for the grant of additional exclusive rights to belinostat, and in early June, we completed a €7.3 million private placement with Financière de la Montagne, our historical shareholder, and Invus, a strategic international investor. In addition to reinforcing the financial visibility until the first quarter of 2022, well beyond the expected key clinical results, this operation has brought into the capital, with a seat on the Board of Directors, a second reference investor who is able to support the company's growth strategy over the long term.
“Thus, the impact of Covid-19 on our activities remains limited to date and we remain fully mobilized to deliver tangible results and confirm the value of our assets".
FINANCIAL RESULTS1 OF THE 1st HALF-YEAR 2020
Revenues for the first half of 2020 amounted to 1.1 million euros and consisted mainly of direct sales of Beleodaq® under the European Controlled Access Program (NPP), transferred to the partner Acrotech Biopharma as part of the agreement signed in early April, and to royalties on sales of Beleodaq® in the United States by Acrotech, used in full to repay the bond loan from SWK Holdings. These revenues have been recognized up to the date of the agreement signed with Acrotech, which explains the decrease compared to the recurring revenues of EUR 1.4 million recorded in H1 2019.
Operating expenses amounted to EUR 5.5 million in H1 2020, a significant decrease compared to the expenses recognized in H1 2019. This change is mainly due to completion in 2019 of industrial activities for clinical trial purposes relating to AsiDNA™.
The agreement concluded with Acrotech Biopharma on April 6, 2020 was analyzed under IFRS as a disposal of belinostat-related assets. This led to the recognition of the following items in other operating income and expenses (non-current):
After taking into account the financial result and a tax related to the transaction with Acrotech, Onxeo reported a net profit of €5 million for the first half of 2020, compared to a loss of €8.5 million in 2019.
1 Limited review procedures have been performed on the interim financial statements. The review report was issued after the completion of the procedures required for the publication of the interim financial report.
2 In March 2019, Acrotech acquired from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) the license to belinostat for certain territories, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India. The new agreement grants Acrotech a royalty-free license to belinostat in all other territories.
|Consolidated income statement (IFRS)
In thousands of euros
|06/30/2020
|06/30/2019
|Revenues, including:
|1,082
|1,703
|Recurring revenues
|1,076
|1,425
|Non-recurring revenues
|6
|278
|Operating expenses
|(5,067)
|(8,637)
|Other current operating income
|34
|-
|Current operating income
|(3,951)
|(6,934)
|Other non-current operating income and expenses
|10,040
|-
|Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for by the equity method
|-
|(28)
|Operating profit after equity method income (loss)
|6,089
|(6,962)
|Financial result
|(224)
|(1,550)
|Pre-tax income
|5,065
|(8,512)
|Income tax
|(823)
|2
|Net income
|5,042
|(8,510)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
At June 30, 2020, the Company had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of 19.6 million euros, compared to 5.7 million euros at December 31, 2019.
This strong increase is mainly due to the financing implemented during the six-month period through private placement and equity line, which provided Onxeo with net proceeds of EUR 10.5 million, as well as the agreement with Acrotech Biopharma for a net amount of EUR 5.1 million after payment of the share to SpePharm. These cash inflows added to the receipt of the 2019 research tax credit for an amount of 1.4 million euros and to license revenues and direct sales under the NPP program for 3 million euros have allowed the absorption of operating expenses.
On the basis of its development plan, Onxeo has sufficient financial visibility to carry out its projects beyond the next key milestones until the first quarter of 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1st HALF-YEAR 2020, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK
AsiDNA™
OX401
FINANCING & CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTEXT
The 2020 half-yearly financial report will be available to the public on the Company’s website.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
platON™ is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.
AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments. Preliminary results from the first cohort with carboplatin alone showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in the duration of treatment compared to previous treatments.
OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company’s universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) and the Company (www.onxeo.com).
