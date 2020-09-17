Plano, TX, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications infrastructure, today announced an exclusive partnership with WTG Marketing, a manufacturer's representative firm. WTG Marketing will perform sales and business development on behalf of SOLiD in the South-Central region.

The partnership combines WTG Marketing's sales expertise with SOLiD's exceptional solutions for 5G wireless communications. Through the partnership, WTG Marketing will represent SOLiD in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

"WTG Marketing's sales and business development expertise expand SOLiD's ability to provide cutting-edge 5G solutions to customers throughout the South-Central region. We are excited about this new partnership and the benefits it brings to our existing and future customers," said Scott Deweese, Sr. Vice President, Sales, SOLiD Americas.

"WTG Marketing is excited to partner and represent SOLiD in the South-Central Region. SOLiD's strong market position, along with innovative new 5G offerings, makes it a very compelling solution provider for clients seeking a superior mobile communication experience."

About WTG Marketing

WTG Marketing brings professional, experienced, and knowledgeable sales representation to the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Our focus is to provide superior value by fully understanding our customer requirements and fulfilling those needs with our partners' premier solutions. Visit us at www.wtgmarketing.com or call 972.440.9900.

About SOLID

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, and universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best in class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G mmWave repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. Edge Connectivity, SOLiD Coverage, visit www.solid.com/us/ or call 1-(888) 409-9997.

Kaila Sangester SOLiD 972-382-9832 media@solid.com