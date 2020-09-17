DENVER , Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAPRagency, a full-service public relations, digital marketing and creative services agency, has introduced webinar production services to help organizations stand out through professionally managed Zoom events. Right out of the gate, this Boulder-born agency partnered with Denver Startup Week on this year’s all-virtual format as the exclusive webinar producer and sponsor for the first Innovation Author Series.

MAPR’s production services are geared toward companies using Zoom to replace more traditional events and include scheduling and logistics, intro and presentation slides and graphics, digital marketing, audience recruitment, tech walkthroughs, behind-the-scenes production support, post-event video clips and webinar follow-up. MAPR’s new webinar service is led by Amy Leger, an Emmy-winning producer, and features three tiers of service along with custom offerings to support presentations from start to finish.

“Zoom's video service has become the de facto choice for companies and individuals, and it is opening entirely new channels to connect with customers and potential customers,” said Leger, director of client services at MAPR and head of the webinar production practice. “We utilize the same techniques as broadcast news to help clients with storyboarding, lighting and camera angles, on-air production and scheduling to make it as easy as possible to show up and have a great webinar.”

In addition to serving as the webinar partner for Denver Startup Week, MAPR has also already produced Zoom webinars for a number of presentations, including:

Noco Recovers, a virtual event that brought together U.S. Representative Joe Neguse, the Loveland and Fort Collins Chambers of Commerce and the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance to discuss the current state of business amid the economic turmoil from the 2020 pandemic.

COVID-19 Finance Assistance Network, where experts discussed actionable cash flow management strategies and pro bono resources available to help companies survive amid the pandemic.

New York Grant Company, which held regular webinars in the summer of 2020 to support business community questions about the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

About MAPRagency

Founded in 1991 as one of the nation’s first B2B, technology and professional services public relations firms, MAPRagency develops and executes communications strategies for clients ranging from the Fortune 500 to funded startups. MAPR provides a full range of services, including media relations, content development, design, website development, webinar production, social media and video. With offices in Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver, we serve clients in a world where buyers, sellers and investors connect through a mix of traditional media, websites and social networks. For more information, visit mapr.agency.

