Mediacom Communications first to deploy new Casa Systems DA2200 nodes as part of its 10G Smart Home, demonstrating the cable industry’s vision for future gigabit connectivity and symmetrical services

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced the launch of its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) Gen 2 nodes – the DA2200 and the DA1250 – key additions to the company’s next-gen cable infrastructure solutions that also include its virtual CCAP ( vCCAP ) that is now deployed with customers in North America and China. In combination, these solutions provide an open, web-scale, converged platform to deliver multi-services over a fiber-deep network with high-availability. With these products, Casa Systems ushers in a new era of multi-gigabit, immersive customer experiences for cable operators across the globe.

“As cable operators move to networks that are increasingly converged, distributed, software-defined and virtualized, Casa is again leading the way with DAA Gen 2 nodes and vCCAP solutions that are open, scalable, interoperable and feature the highest availability,” said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems. “As the global pandemic drove up residential broadband usage, cable operators met increased demand by licensing additional capacity on their existing network footprint. Now they are turning to DAA to extend to MDUs, enter new geographic areas and expand capacity using more flexible and cost-effective virtualized solutions.”

Casa’s new DA2200 is powering Mediacom’s 10G Smart Home event in Ames, Iowa, the cable industry’s first field trial of the multi-gigabit capable 10G platform. The 10G Smart Home deployment underscores Casa’s commitment to helping cable operators deliver advanced services with its industry-leading broadband infrastructure products.

Casa Systems’ DA2200 and DA1250 are secure, high-density distributed access nodes that provide gigabit+ throughput and 204 MHz support for high-split, symmetrical services. Designed for space and power constrained environments, the DA1250 is ideal for street cabinets, multiple dwelling units (MDU), hospitality and enterprise settings. Casa Systems’ DA2200, which is typically strand-mounted deep in the network, is forward-engineered for a seamless transition to full duplex services, extended spectrum DOCSIS (1.8 GHz), and is DOCSISÒ 4.0-ready. Both products are currently deployed or in trials with multiple operators globally.

Casa’s vCCAP and distributed access Remote PHY node customers have targeted the MDU market to serve consumers and businesses with high-definition video, gigabit broadband and voice services. While uptime is always important, it becomes even more imperative in MDUs and other high-density residential areas as the number of people working from home increases. Unlike competitive vCCAP solutions, only Casa offers a true N+1 high-availability option that delivers significant savings in server, hub space, power and other related costs.



A leader in next-gen cable architectures, more information about Casa’s full portfolio of cable solutions is available at https://www.casa-systems.com/solutions-MSO.html.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enables public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .



