BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould’s Nutritional Products International is ramping up for ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverages & Sports Nutrition buyer-seller event Oct. 12-16.

“We are preparing for ECRM’s annual buyer-selling event,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI). “Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, has attended ECRM events for more than a decade. He has worked with buyers from large and small retail chains throughout the United States.

“Jeff is preparing our presentations for ECRM. For each client, Jeff will highlight all the features and benefits of our clients’ products,” Gould added.

ECRM, which holds dozens of shows for different industries throughout the year, sets 20-minute private meetings between retail buyers and brands. ECRM now hosts the annual events virtually by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

“For five days, we will have private, virtual meetings with buyers from major retail outlets, such as CVS Health and Walgreens,” Fernandez said. “These meetings are face-to-face meetings that allow us to present our clients’ brands without interruptions.”

Once ECRM ends, Fernandez follows up with the retailers about the products.

“Our work does not end when ECRM ends,” Fernandez said. “I know which retailers are interested in our products, and I stay in touch with the buyers throughout the entire decision process.”

Fernandez understands the buyer-seller dynamic better than most because he has worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart earlier in his career.

“I helped start Amazon’s luxury skincare and sports nutrition categories at a time when Amazon was just selling books and electronics,” he said. “We created categories that today probably generates billions of dollar in sales annually.”

Gould said NPI professionals have been participating in ECRM events for years.

“ECRM is the most efficient and effective retail program to introduce new, innovative health and wellness brands to retailers. We can talk to more than 50 buyers in one week,” Gould said.

Buyers attending October’s ECRM event will represent retailers, such as CVS Health, Costco, Fruth Pharmacy, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Lewis Drug, Meijer, Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Walgreens, and Vitamin Shoppe, to name a few.

“It would take a lot of time and effort to set up individual meetings with each of these buyers,” Gould said. “ECRM allows us to promote our clients’ brands to the top retail chains in the country in less than a week.”

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

