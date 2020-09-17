Since taking ownership of Brookwood Estates in 2019, Havenpark Communities has actively sold and leased new homes to residents.

Since taking ownership of Brookwood Estates in 2019, Havenpark Communities has actively sold and leased new homes to residents.

WEST FARGO, N.D., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local manufactured home community Brookwood Estates will celebrate recent community improvements, made over the past year under current management, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community on September 30th, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and food for attendees. The event will culminate with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Among the community updates that will be celebrated at Brookwood Estates include playground improvements, new park benches, and new community RV and boat storage. The community office was updated as well to include a new community recreational room and a new community patio. Broader community updates include newly installed roads, improved landscaping, new community signage and flags, and new homes.

Brookwood Estates is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property over a year ago, Havenpark has invested over $1.3 million in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark has procured and actively sold or leased several current-year model manufactured homes at Brookwood Estates, providing an outstanding source of quality, affordable housing for dozens of families, individuals, and retirees in Cass County.

“I love it. I’m impressed – At first I was little leery (of new owners) but things have been great. They’re putting in new homes. They’ve paved streets. I appreciate everything they’re doing. The people who are coming in to do work – they're really on it,” said longtime Brookwood Estates resident, Teresa Housh.

“I’ve been here for six months now. They took down some of the old homes. They paved the road over. The area is nice and the people are great. I live close to the park and there’s a playground for my son - it’s great!” said John Caldwell, another resident at Brookwood Estates.

“Our residents really make our community special. The landscaping projects have really made an impact and working together with those residents to improve the community has been a great opportunity. It’s really helped residents to take pride in their community,” said Bonnie Madden, community manager of Brookwood Estates.

“Creating a caring community is central to our mission at Havenpark. We love the residents and the management here and we’re inspired by the work they’ve done to make our mission a reality,” said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.

“We put a lot of effort and resources into each community and the positive feedback from the residents always makes it worth it. We’re really proud of the work that everyone here has done to make Brookwood Estates a great place for our residents to call home,” said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

“Brookwood Estates is a really special place. Our mission to make caring communities attainable for responsible residents is always on our minds and we’ve been incredibly honored to see that mission take shape here,” said J. Anthony Antonelli, Chairman of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Robert Jamias

Marketing Coordinator

808-356-9424

rjamias@havenparkmgmt.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45bf718a-a418-4ca5-9e58-9a0f1e193298



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74cae410-c985-435e-a8e3-441def8733d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9f2a84e-229a-4c1b-9853-9332c26a5eb2