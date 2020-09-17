DealerMine CRM, Autovance and Quorum DMS will have staffed booths in the virtual exhibit hall

Autovance’s digital retailing will be showcased in the event’s demo theatre

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), announced today their sponsorship of the Trillium Auto Dealers Association’s (TADA) first virtual event, the Auto Dealers Innovation Series & Expo (ADIS), to occur next Thursday, September 24th.

The event will include industry speakers, unique prize and networking opportunities, over 20 exhibitors and a demo theatre that will showcase vendors presenting the latest and greatest tools and technologies transforming the automotive retail industry. Dealers can attend from the comfort of their own desks.

The Quorum automotive dealership software and service brands (DealerMine CRM, Autovance, and Quorum DMS) will have staffed booths for attendees to visit and interact with product experts. In addition, Autovance has been selected to present in the event’s demo theatre.

“I am incredibly proud of the relentless efforts of our team over the last 6 months. It is an honor to have been selected by TADA to share our products which reflect our passion for the industry at ADIS 2020,” stated Rick Johnston, Quorum’s Vice President of Autovance.

To register for this event at no cost to dealers, please visit https://tada.vfairs.com/ .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through digital retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through our desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through our F&I menu solutions fee

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Lori Litz

403-777-0036

LitzL@QuorumDMS.com

