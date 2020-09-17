WHAT:

The public health, racial justice, and economic crises of 2020 have affected millions of Americans and laid bare the glaring inequities in our systems and institutions.



A new report from Council on Foundations, Philanthropy California, and Dalberg Advisors outlines how the US philanthropic sector is responding to the 2020 crises — and the opportunities to shift practices and share power to enable communities and the industry to #BuildBackBetter.



We surveyed 250 foundation leaders and conducted more than a dozen in-depth interviews to assess how the sector is changing in three ways: resourcing, priorities, and internal operations. Across all three, we found shifts in practices yet few examples of increases in power sharing.



We found some significant shifts in practices including:



Resources – 60% of respondents have or plan to increase giving beyond 2020 planned levels with an average increase of 17%;

– 60% of respondents have or plan to increase giving beyond 2020 planned levels with an average increase of 17%; Priorities – an average of 26% of 2020 giving is now expected to go towards Covid-19 response and recovery, with a focus on programs to support communities; and

– an average of 26% of 2020 giving is now expected to go towards Covid-19 response and recovery, with a focus on programs to support communities; and Internal operations – 85% of respondents are making changes to grantmaking practices to support existing grantees, including loosening restrictions and reducing reporting requirements.