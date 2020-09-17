CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative funds (“NCM Investments”), announced today that the annual dividends have been declared for:



NCM Core Global ETF Series Shares in the amount of $0.0291 per share (Ticker Symbol - NCG)

All dividends are payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2020 with anticipated ex-dividend date September 23, 2020.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. hereby advises that these dividends are designated to be "eligible dividends" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit ncminvestments.com for more details.

