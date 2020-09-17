PUNE, India, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on “ Global AI in Fintech Market ” with 100+ Market Data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through its Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Research Report spreads across 329 Pages, 53 No. of Tables, and 244 No. of Figures with summary of top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.



The AI in Fintech report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting this industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry in the forecast period. It presents a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly, e.g. strategic planning supports businesses to improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this global AI in Fintech market analysis report covers the local, regional as well as global markets. The company profiles of all the major market players and brands are included in the AI in Fintech report which emphasizes the moves like product launches, product enhancements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and their effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

AI in fintech market is expected to reach USD 9125.4 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 65.7 % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The market will witness significant growth in the years to come due to change in the technology which is developing of the business processes of financial service providers.

North America is dominating the AI in Fintech Market , one of the largest and most advanced markets for AI in the world. The region has also registered the maximum adoption of AI in fintech solutions due to factors such as the strong economy, robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, and the combined investment by government and private organizations for the development and growth of research & development activities.

**Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Data Bridge Market Research’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

These strategies help in the determination and the impact of COVID-19 on the companies and manufacturers. SWOT analysis is being used for the determination of the various segments of the market. It involves the use of the strengths, weakness, and threats which are being covered for the market. Moreover, the report also covers the various aspects of the consumers which involve the purchasing patterns, spending patterns, and geographical patterns. The impact of the pandemic on these aspects has been explained in the report. The AI in Fintech report also covers and conducts the interviews and analyses the growth of the market for the estimated growth of the market. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 in the upcoming years has also been covered in the research study.

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

IBM,

Intel corporation,

IPsoft Inc,

Comply Advantage,

Samsung,

Narrative Science,

Microsoft,

Amazon Web Services,

Nuance Communications,

Google,

Inbenta Technologies,

Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive landscape

**Strategies of key players and product offerings

**Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

**A neutral perspective towards market performance

**Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global AI in Fintech Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global AI in Fintech market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Market intelligence platform will help you understand:

Identify emerging market trends & dynamics

Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

Benchmark against competitors & industry

Explore competitive strategy & market share

Discover regional market opportunities

Deliverable formats include PDF, PPT, and Excel & Online Dashboard

Data Bridge Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks at the market from three different perspectives. Critical elements of methodology employed for all our studies include:

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

How Research Study of DBMR helps clients in their decision making:

**Creating strategies for new product development

**Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

**Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

**Aiding in the business planning process

**Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

**Supporting acquisition strategies

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions and Services),



(Solutions and Services), By Development Mode (Cloud and On-Premises),



Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Application (Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics and Others),

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Regional Competitors clinical analysis

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the AI in Fintech market on the global scale

Demand and Supply GAP Analysis

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Industry share analysis of the key industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Forecasts until 2027 for all the mentioned segments, and leading regions

Key Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations for major business segments based on accurate estimations

Competitive landscape mapping key trends in the regions

Company profiling with strategic initiatives, financial standing, and recent events

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Development Trend of Analysis of AI in Fintech Market Global AI in Fintech Market Trend Analysis Global AI in Fintech Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast Marketing Channel Direct Marketing Indirect Marketing AI in Fintech Customers Market Dynamics Market Trends Opportunities Market Drivers Challenges Influence Factors Methodology/Research Approach Research Programs/Design Market Size Estimation Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Data Source

The AI in Fintech market report provides the following information:

**Region-wise, how will different segments behave in terms of opportunities, threats, and growth potential?

**Segments which will contribute notably to growth in Aerospace Fastener market, information on emerging opportunities

**Prominent trends and drivers and how will they contribute to market growth over the forecast period

**Players and products who would command a sizeable share of the market

AI in Fintech Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, and Marketing Area.

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, and Marketing Area. Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the AI in Fintech Market report?

A critical study of the AI in Fintech Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behaviour pattern of every AI in Fintech Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global AI in Fintech landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

