ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller today announced the release of PipeRank™ virtual condition assessment which enables water utilities to get visibility into pipe failures before they happen.



The PipeRank technology, powered by VODA.ai and delivered by Echologics, is designed to predict future failures more accurately than age-based estimates or the prior failure models that are used today.

“Aging infrastructure continues to present challenges to cities around the world,” said Chad Mize, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Mueller. “Mueller is focused on developing and delivering advanced data-driven solutions to help water utilities address these challenges leveraging technology that enables them to make critical operational decisions.”

The PipeRank technology identifies pipe segments that are likely to fail in the future and assigns a corresponding business risk score. A condition assessment is then performed on the pipelines using the Echologics ePulse® technology to diagnose specific problems. This condition assessment makes it easy for utilities to plan operating and engineering programs by tailoring their course of action; capital expenditures; and focus their resources on the highest risk assets.

“Current industry best practice is to leverage as much desktop data as possible to identify trends and generate data-supported decisions for failure planning and capital deployment. The PipeRank technology pairs available pipe degradation factors with a proprietary machine learning model to prioritize every pipe segment analyzed by likelihood and consequence of failure,” said Eric Stacey, Vice President and General Manager of Echologics.

For more information on PipeRank Virtual Condition Assessment, visit https://www.echologics.com/services/virtual-condition-assessment/

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com .

ABOUT ECHOLOGICS, LLC.

Echologics, LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Echologics develops acoustic technologies for leak detection and condition assessment of distribution and transmission mains. For more information, visit Echologics.com.

ABOUT VODA.ai

VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water mains and help water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide. It is headquartered in Boston Massachusetts.

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.echologics.com or call Echologics® customer service at 866.324.6564.



