To kick off MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County worked with renowned collage artist and longtime Palm Beach County resident, Bruce Helander, to design this year’s campaign artwork titled, "Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)." The piece features an aerial view of The Palm Beaches with local landmarks surrounded by a vibrant collage of images depicting the arts, sciences, history and community. Artwork by Bruce Helander, "Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)" (detail), 2020, paper collage on museum board.

To kick off MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County worked with renowned collage artist and longtime Palm Beach County resident, Bruce Helander, to design this year’s campaign artwork titled, "Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)." The piece features an aerial view of The Palm Beaches with local landmarks surrounded by a vibrant collage of images depicting the arts, sciences, history and community. Artwork by Bruce Helander, "Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)" (detail), 2020, paper collage on museum board.

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently launched its third installment of MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), celebrating arts and culture in The Palm Beaches with special offers and hotel deals designed to restart cultural tourism.

From spacious museums and historical sites to beautiful botanical gardens and nature preserves, visitors can safely experience The Palm Beaches and enjoy hotel deals now and special cultural offers coming soon.

To kick off the celebration, the Cultural Council worked with renowned collage artist and longtime Palm Beach County resident, Bruce Helander, to design this year’s campaign artwork titled, "Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)." The piece features an aerial view of The Palm Beaches with local landmarks surrounded by a vibrant collage of images depicting the arts, sciences, history and community.

Cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is the top priority for visitors. In addition to state guidelines in place for attractions, restaurants and things to do, Palm Beach County has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Cultural organizations also have specific guidelines, allowing guests to experience the arts while maintaining proper safety precautions. Many have also signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe.

Below is a sampling of institutions that are currently open and welcoming guests. For a full list of organizations, please see here.

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): The museum is open with social distancing guidelines in all galleries, and masks are required. The exhibits on view are listed here and include "Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers" through January 3, 2021.

(Boca Raton): The museum is open with social distancing guidelines in all galleries, and masks are required. The exhibits on view are listed here and include "Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers" through January 3, 2021. Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): The museum is open with new protocols and a one-way, fixed route. Masks are required at all times. The "Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection" exhibition has been extended through fall 2020.

(Palm Beach): The museum is open with new protocols and a one-way, fixed route. Masks are required at all times. The "Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection" exhibition has been extended through fall 2020. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): The gardens are open with limited capacity and social distancing guidelines in place. Take a relaxing stroll through Morikami’s distinct gardens, inspired by significant Japanese gardens designed to be a living extension of the museum.

(Delray Beach): The gardens are open with limited capacity and social distancing guidelines in place. Take a relaxing stroll through Morikami’s distinct gardens, inspired by significant Japanese gardens designed to be a living extension of the museum. Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): The garden is open with limited hours and social distancing in place. See some of Florida's native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County.

(West Palm Beach): The garden is open with limited hours and social distancing in place. See some of Florida's native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach Zoo (West Palm Beach): The Zoo is open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing and a one-way path designated throughout the Zoo, along with additional safety protocols. Take a walk around the Zoo to learn about animal conservation and much more. You can also see three Malayan tiger cubs explore their habitat!

(West Palm Beach): The Zoo is open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing and a one-way path designated throughout the Zoo, along with additional safety protocols. Take a walk around the Zoo to learn about animal conservation and much more. You can also see three Malayan tiger cubs explore their habitat! Society of the Four Arts (Palm Beach): The gardens are now open with social distancing in place and mask requirements. Explore the beautiful works and wonders of renowned sculpture artists, floral paths, ponds and fountains in two distinct and unique gardens.

(Palm Beach): The gardens are now open with social distancing in place and mask requirements. Explore the beautiful works and wonders of renowned sculpture artists, floral paths, ponds and fountains in two distinct and unique gardens. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): The Science Center is open with social distancing and mask requirements inside the building. The new Cox Amphitheater is open and features daily live presentations including liquid nitrogen shows, trivia and more. The newest exhibit, Real Bodies, will explore the complex inner workings of the human form and will be on display from September 28, 2020 to April 11, 2021.

For more information on safe cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, updates on events and special MOSAIC offers, and virtual experiences that can be enjoyed anytime, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.

###

Social Tags: @palmbeachculture, #palmbeachculture, #MOSAICPBC



About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

Attachment

Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 561-471-1602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com