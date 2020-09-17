CANTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the date and time of its presentation at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit has been updated.



Company management is now scheduled to conduct a presentation at the conference on Monday, September 21 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company was previously scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA 443-213-0500 Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Marcus Girolamo 817-688-4767