NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Thursday, October 1. Following the earnings release, the Company will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook.



The call will be broadcast live over the internet and will be accessible via the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events.

Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in U.S. toll free: +1-866-487-6452 Dial-in Int’l toll free: +1-213-660-0710 Conference ID: 4779109 Webcast link: www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To listen to the replay, dial +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 4779109; or visit the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

