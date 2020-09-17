NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that Douglas Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Garth, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live broadcast of the Company's presentation will be available at www.mineralstech.com under “Investor Events” on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will remain available on MTI’s website following the presentation.



About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com . (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:

Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840