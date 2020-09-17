Irvine, California, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Jeet Banerjee who is the founder of renowned academy The Income Incubator learned how to build massive online brands with little to no investment with his innovative e-commerce model. Starting with no experience or money, Jeet has harnessed the power of dropshipping and online retail to generate over $30 million in revenue in just two years.

The Story of Jeet Banerjee:

Growing up in a very traditional household, Jeet took a very untraditional method to get to where he is at today. From an early age, he says he knew that working for someone wasn’t an option in his life.

“I took a couple of jobs after school in high school and hated everything about it. I knew I had to take control of my own future so I wouldn’t have to work for anyone else and I did just that by working hard every day to turn business ideas into realities.”

Jeet’s resume is filled with accomplishments such as selling two companies, speaking at events around the world such as TEDx, and even publishing a best-selling book. He made sure to emphasize to me that he has had his fair share of failures along the way

which is something he never hides from because he believes it’s an important part of his journey.

After honing his entrepreneurial skills with many business ventures, Jeet began to teach others how they can achieve the same successes he’s had in the e-commerce space. He’s been able to help thousands of students around the world get their e-commerce businesses off of the ground.

Seeing how much success he has been able to achieve throughout his entrepreneurial career, it was important to dive into understanding the mindset that brought him here today.

The Mindset of Jeet Banerjee:

Jeet’s story is exceptional because he has been able to achieve so much in such a short span of time. I asked Jeet what made him so successful in entrepreneurship and e-commerce in general and it became clear to me that he has a mindset very different from most.

He said, “If I do anything, I do it to win and compete against the best. I don’t look for easy and I believe in myself so much that most people would find it insane. If you tell me I’m playing Michael Jordan in his prime 1 on 1, I’d tell you I’m winning. If you think anything less, you’ve already lost. Everything seems impossible until it’s done so I’ve always told myself, why not me?”

“When I jumped into e-commerce, everyone wanted to make a little bit of money or they were competing with another 6 or 7 figure store. I looked at the competition and saw online retailers like Amazon, Nike, and others who I immediately set my sights on. I wanted to learn from their success and start competing with them since they were the biggest, which is what I did immediately. I focused on building real brands that had the same logistics, supply chain, and marketing setups that they did.”

As you can see, Jeet isn’t shy about dreaming big. In fact, it seems to me that one of the biggest reasons for his success to this day is because of his ambitious mentality.

What Jeet Is Doing Now?

For someone who has had so much success in just a few years, you’d think they would be on an island getting a tan but not Jeet. He told me he still continues to work 16 hours a day and began to tell me that this is just the beginning of his plans.

Jeet currently runs multiple 7 and 8 figure online brands with a lofty goal of growing his revenues to over $1 billion in the next few years. When I asked him how he plans to do this, here’s what he had to say.

Jeet said, “I am currently in the process of growing my team. Talent is the key to really reaching that next level so we are currently growing our infrastructure at an insane pace and are hoping to have over 150+ employees by the end of this year.”

In addition to his e-commerce pursuits, Jeet is also highly committed to providing step-by-step training to others who want to build their own successful online businesses. His Ecom Legacy Brand program and The Income Incubator have had thousands of success stories to date.

If you want to learn more about Jeet and his businesses, you can check him out on his Instagram profile @thejeetbanerjee or @theincomeincubator.

Media Details

Company Name - The Income Incubator

Email - Hello@TheIncomeIncubator.com

Website URL - https://www.theincomeincubator.com/





Attachment