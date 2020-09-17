TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walt & Co. Inc. today announced that it has today sold 450,000 Class A (“Class A Shares”) and 90,000 Class B voting shares (“Class B Shares”) of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) on the open market at $4.00 per share for aggregate consideration of $2,160,000.



The shares sold represent approximately 4% of Wilmington’s Class A Shares and 9% of Wilmington’s Class B Shares. Following the sale, Walt & Co. Inc. owns, directly, 815,524 Class A Shares which represents approximately 7% of the outstanding Class A Shares and 1% of the outstanding Class B shares.

Prior to September 17, 2020, Walt & Co. Inc. had ownership and control over 1,265,524 Class A Shares and 103,400 Class B Shares representing approximately 11% of the outstanding Class A Shares and approximately 10% of the outstanding Class B Shares.

Walt & Co. Inc. is a private investment holding company under the control and direction of Manfred Walt.

Manfred Walt

mwalt@waltco.ca