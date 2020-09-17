TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (“the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to announce that the previously announced name change to “Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust” has been approved by the TSXV and will become effective at the beginning of trading on September 21, 2020. Note that all ticker symbols of the Trust's securities will remain unchanged.



The Trust has undertaken the name change to better reflect the investment activities of the Trust and its focus on multi-residential investments.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (to be renamed “Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust”) is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. Subsequent to the closing of a property in North Pointe, MD expected during the third quarter of 2020, the Trust will have ownership interests in a total of 2,308 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

